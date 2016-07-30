A Concrete Chateau in the City

When you think of Brutalism, the harsh concrete architectural style from the sixties, you don't think of luxury. Yet, this odd house combines elements of brutalism with a spacious interior that feels both luxurious and industrial. This intriguing mix was designed by Joho Architecture, and it's sure to get a reaction from guests, one way or another. Lets take a peek into this architectural oddity, and find out whether its a fantastic home, or a complete flop.
It's a little rough around the edges. The overall shape is very geometrical, with odd angled roofs, and a heavy top that feels crushing. The simple window and door finishing are dark, befitting the industrial feel without detracting from that imposing texture. Heads will turn on this street, that's for sure.
The whole house is covered in this sharp concrete, making the home look like a porcupine. The detail that's been poured into this cast is admirable; notice the thick horizontal bars put between the triangles to add some extra texture. If you were standing next to this wall you'd feel the need to reach out and touch it. It's odd that this house invites touch, considering it feel cold and harsh otherwise. That might just be the beauty of this style, for some.
Yes, this is the same house! It's incredible to think that such a fresh interior is hiding beneath that concrete slab. The white and blue walls against this huge window feel bright, especially against the black edging. The lighting in the triangular ceiling is modern and calls back to the triangular concrete exterior. The wood panelling for the doorway is a refreshing choice, but it will begin to feel odd once you take a look at the rest of this industrial interior.
With the plain grey counter top and wall decor this room feels more industrial than the last. The black railing matches the black window dressing, but also feels rather industrial and harsh against the warm hardwood flooring. On the bright side, many will like the open concept of this space and the easy flow between the kitchen and living room. The white walls may look bland now, but they provide a nice blank canvas for those who love interior decor. Besides, those unusual thin lights have made a second appearance here, and they still look modern and stunning.
This tall and practical space might just hit the spot for fans of the dark and industrial. That huge storage space is highly unusual and would make quite the display case for a collector. The garage-feel of this space has us imagining model cars in every nook of those huge cupboards. The rail lighting on the ceiling isn't as modern as the other lights but they are practical and brighten the space well. With the right interior decorator, you could make this kind of space into a hobbyist's dream garage, or a very practical man-cave.
From the top this house looks a little less imposing and a little more interesting. The roof material exaggerates how unusual the shape of the house is. It also provides some visual relief from that stark concrete. If you enjoyed how private and bold this house's exterior looked, here are similar exteriors that will fuel your creativity. However, if overall this house just wasn't for you, this refreshing and colourful home might be more your style instead.