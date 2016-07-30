A Concrete Chateau in the City

With the plain grey counter top and wall decor this room feels more industrial than the last. The black railing matches the black window dressing, but also feels rather industrial and harsh against the warm hardwood flooring. On the bright side, many will like the open concept of this space and the easy flow between the kitchen and living room. The white walls may look bland now, but they provide a nice blank canvas for those who love interior decor. Besides, those unusual thin lights have made a second appearance here, and they still look modern and stunning.