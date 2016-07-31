The Small but Sleek Family Home

New colours and patterns start to pop up on the second floor. That pink and aqua in the background are fun colours for the two bedrooms. The big windows on the right, conveniently placed on the side of the house where there aren't neighbours, pours natural light into the stairwell. There is a window on the left too, but its small and high, preventing privacy concerns. Another small detail in this space is the tiny shelf put into the stair railing, with the plant in it. This is a cute way to add character that doesn't take up any of the precious space.