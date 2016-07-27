A modular family home full of stylish surprises

Interesting rectangular shapes, thick lines, and a blend of sturdy metals and woods give this modular home a look that is full of surprises, both inside and out! The structure is built on a small plot of land in Korea by the architects of homestoryhouse, but these architects have not let the small amount of space dampen their sense of style.
Thick lines and rectangles are displayed on the entrance to the home, making a bold first impression. The use of varied materials make for an interesting juxtaposition, as the contrasting wooden-framed window plays with the blue-toned cement step and dark wooden entryway beam. The unfinished look of the entryway beam is edgy, but still provides the functionality of sheltering the front step.
While the sides of a house can be forgotten, left without windows or elements of interest, the side view of this home commands attention with narrow vertical windows. Not only does this allow light to filter in, taking advantage of the sun on all sides, but the windows also provide a link between the outdoor deck and the interior of the house. As useful as it is stylish, this deck is a perfect stage for summer family picnics.
This photo taken of the backside of the house displays its impressive height. Once again, those sturdy and thick lines establish a sense of permanency, even for this brand new home.
Here, the side entrance is featured next to a large window. While a window of such a large size could diminish the privacy of the family home, the angled, rocky landscaping on the side of the house provides enough shelter to maintain privacy.
The thick wooden beams of the exterior are carried through on the interior of the house, as gazes are drawn to the high ceiling of the home. Off to the left, a ladder to a loft has a double function as a decorative piece, as the lines of the ladder are extended with the loft's railing. Below, sunlight filters in from the deck area, and ample light is provided by the track lights, various windows, and ceiling lights placed around the room. Stairs in the middle lead to another lofted area that enjoys a view of the entire room. The entire composition is intriguing, with a variance of thick and thin lines, as well as multiple sizes of rectangular shapes in the counter, windows, and doorways, all resting upon a dark, patterned plank floor.
Track lights on the ceiling point towards the centerpiece: the large window with a view of the rocky landscape that lies just beyond (this means that plenty of light streams in, but curious gazes of neighbors do not!).
While the central ceiling of this main room is high, the ceiling here is lower, creating a cozier feel where a couch, play area, or a few comfy chairs would do nicely.
Getting a glance into one of the two lofted spaces in this home, you can see that this structure, built on a small plot of land, uses all of its space wisely! The loft has ample space for a den, office, or play room, and given the lower ceiling on the right half of the loft, the shorter space has kid-friendly appeal. With an open concept like this, a parent can be in the kitchen is able to keep tabs on their children while they play above in the loft.
Family homes are busy places – therefore, the colours don't need to be. Here we see light and subdued tones that give a colorful touch but do not flood the area with colour. The brown of the bricks (again, a sturdy choice of materials for the kitchen backsplash) goes well with the copper-coloured lights, and the blue door adds character in a subtle way.
A Lion King-themed bedroom shows that this home is truly kid-friendly. Orange and yellow Savannah-like tones are punctuated by the green in the central light fixture, creating a fun, energetic color scheme.
Why not making lying in bed an educational experience? With the world map stretching across the eye-catching ceiling of this bedroom, kids can learn about the globe instead of staring into blank space. With light pink walls that coordinate with the ceiling, this design shows that maps can be as beautiful as they are useful.
These three photos demonstrate what the room looks like when the sliding door is both open and closed, showing how the room can be made more social or more private, depending on the family's needs.
A view from the loft lets you appreciate the spaciousness of the central room of the home. While the bedrooms were of average height and size, the central room is very spacious, encouraging the family to spend most of its time in this lofty and shared space. The rope-like material that provides a railing does not obstruct the view from the loft, and it also eliminates the possibility of anyone knocking a cup of coffee from the loft's railing. Through thoughtful elements like these, this clever modular home is well-designed for family living!