A modular family home full of stylish surprises

Thick lines and rectangles are displayed on the entrance to the home, making a bold first impression. The use of varied materials make for an interesting juxtaposition, as the contrasting wooden-framed window plays with the blue-toned cement step and dark wooden entryway beam. The unfinished look of the entryway beam is edgy, but still provides the functionality of sheltering the front step.

