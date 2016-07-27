A Ramshackle Home Reborn

The slatted windows of the terrace are repeated in the bathroom, which is a lesson in minimalistic beauty! The use of simple, natural wood is seen in this room too, in smooth cohesion with the clean lines of the white washbasin. The long mirror and countertop, the glass panel for the shower area and the brown, white and black colour palette give this bathroom a simple, functional yet classy look.

This beautifully restored house is a dream blend of functionality and style. What a change from its earlier decaying condition! The architects have captured the essence of the original house while remodelling it in a contemporary fashion. The new look is simply a vision in natural, comfortable elegance. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you - A Plain Home to Peerless.