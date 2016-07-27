A Shiny Makeover for a Sad Home

Now, the immaculate white and grey colour scheme looks elegant and the curved washbasin atop the spruce marble countertop is stylish indeed! The grey mosaic border above and below the large mirror adds the perfect touch of colour and class. The recessed lighting that sheds a soft, warm glow from behind the mirror is a stroke of genius. This is a bathroom that will be a pleasure to visit!

The professionals have done a splendid job of changing a caterpillar into a butterfly with this house! The formerly drab abode is now an extremely stylish, modern and comfortable home with masterful touches of futuristic glamour. Here is another makeover story to inspire you further - An Old Home Turns Trendy.