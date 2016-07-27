A Dated Home Gets Dreamy

This old bungalow from the 1960s in Heinkenszand, Netherlands, was lying abandoned for long and had lost its charm and aesthetic appeal. Although the property must have seemed quaint and attractive at some point of time, with age it had withered. Only a thoughtful and innovative renovation could bring it back to life. While knocking down and building the home from scratch, architects at Suzanne de Kanter Architectuur & Interieur made sure that its original beauty be retained in a more contemporary and modern form. The new villa features open layouts, bright and smart decor, cozy furnishing, modish designs, and perfect spaces for lounging outdoors. The verdant nature surrounding the property is now taken care of, and the manicured lawns will surely delight you. Now let’s find out more about the makeover story.
When viewed from the outside, the bungalow hardly looked inviting or cozy. Signs of ageing showed on its walls, doors and windows. Even the lawns and bushes surrounding the abode seemed unruly, and didn’t really contribute much to the aesthetics of the place.
Wow! The restructured house now looks fresh and welcoming; thanks to the gleaming white hue and abundance of glass doors. The use of glass lends an air of spaciousness and expansiveness, while the inviting porch with the pretty gazebo is a stunner. Comfy rattan seating dots the shaded porch and lets you soak in the beauty of nature while you enjoy your morning tea or evening drink. The lawns are lush and manicured, and cocoon the villa with nature’s goodness.
Previously, the interiors looked deadly dull and craved for brightness and fashionable touches. Old-fashioned accents and unnecessary walls were responsible for the dreary and cramped look before. So, many walls were demolished to make way for adequate open space and a contemporary layout which could be more in sync with the changing times.
Thanks to the tearing down of some walls, the living and entertainment areas of the house are now a bright, integrated and expansive space. The interiors have visually opened up with the addition of these big glass doors too, which bring in light, fresh air and let you enjoy the outdoor view. The light tone of the timber floors adds up to the coziness factor here, along with the modish and plush furnishing in dark hues. Artworks add pizzazz to the neat white walls, while soft rugs offer snug warmth underfoot.
As you saw before, the fluidic design of the interiors now doesn’t encourage the presence of unnecessary walls. So to maintain the privacy of the open kitchen, a large wooden bookshelf was brought in. The versatility of the shelf is evident as it houses books on one side, and crockery and other kitchen essentials on the other side.
With shoddy tiles falling off in places and the plaster coming off ceaselessly, the old kitchen was a chef’s nightmare. The architects had to pull down the left wall in order to make it look more spacious and open. The space had to definitely become brighter and airier for a budding chef to feel at home.
This shelf accommodates kitchen accessories and appliances nicely, while the large kitchen island and counter offer ample opportunity to explore culinary skills. White and chrome have come together in the kitchen to enhance its spaciousness and cheery appeal. The simple but quirky dining arrangement breaks the monotony of pale hues with its bold red chairs though. And the floral arrangement on the round table does everything to bring nature’s goodness inside.
Thus you can see how the architects used creativity and thoughtful planning to bring an old rusting bungalow back to life, by introducing large glass doors, white and wooden hues, and a breathable open plan layout. The home's decor is minimalistic yet stylish, and perfect for a modern family to spend lazy days in.