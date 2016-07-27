A Dated Home Gets Dreamy

This shelf accommodates kitchen accessories and appliances nicely, while the large kitchen island and counter offer ample opportunity to explore culinary skills. White and chrome have come together in the kitchen to enhance its spaciousness and cheery appeal. The simple but quirky dining arrangement breaks the monotony of pale hues with its bold red chairs though. And the floral arrangement on the round table does everything to bring nature’s goodness inside.

Thus you can see how the architects used creativity and thoughtful planning to bring an old rusting bungalow back to life, by introducing large glass doors, white and wooden hues, and a breathable open plan layout. The home's decor is minimalistic yet stylish, and perfect for a modern family to spend lazy days in.