The Family Home with a Splash of Personality

Architect professionals Archipunktura Architekci Detalu are all about trendy modern homes with a touch of warmth and personality.

Today, we are going to visit a luxurious family home that is neutral, chic and stylish with a strong splash of charm. We will learn how we can create a home that finds the fine line between functionality and trend!

As Ferdinand Porsche said, Design must be functional, and functionality must be translated into visual aesthetics without any reliance on gimmicks that have to be explained.

Let's take a look!