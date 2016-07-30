An Abandoned Home Totally Transformed

This deteriorated home was on its last legs but thanks to architects Parrado, it has been given a new lease on life. They recreated this home so dramatically that you won't recognize it!

It is very common to find these types of homes, especially in Europe, which feature late 19th Century architecture. However, even in Canada, there are a few treasures which have been battered by time and haven't been cared for properly or maintained through time.

This house boasts a longitudinal construction, where each building is connected to the next via courtyards or terraces.

Let's keep reading to discover this incredible transformation today!