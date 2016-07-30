An Abandoned Home Totally Transformed

This deteriorated home was on its last legs but thanks to architects Parrado, it has been given a new lease on life. They recreated this home so dramatically that you won't recognize it!
It is very common to find these types of homes, especially in Europe, which feature late 19th Century architecture. However, even in Canada, there are a few treasures which have been battered by time and haven't been cared for properly or maintained through time.
This house boasts a longitudinal construction, where each building is connected to the next via courtyards or terraces.
Let's keep reading to discover this incredible transformation today!
The first thing we notice in this image is that the property needed more than a make-over. It needed to be completely reviewed to see if it was safe and habitable.
Beyond this, we can see that the architecture hasn't been maintained over time, despite how beautiful the original facade used to be with its large cornices and multiple textures. These details have remained in tact, despite the dilapidation.
We can see that the house has suffered drastically over time and is crying for help! But do not worry – this is not a horror story, this is a story of creativity and innovation.
Are you ready for a change?
Can you believe that this is the same house?
Our professionals have achieved this incredible new look and feel throughout the exterior. It's no longer a damaged grey house that has fallen victim to vandals! Instead, it is a piece of architecture that is worthy of admiration. It features the details of its past, while taking on a modern look and feel of a future design.
Another advantage to this type of architecture are the large spaces when you move inside as well as the high ceilings, which we can see that the designers have chosen to retain.
The small windows that can be seen from the inside are a perfect source of natural light, which enhances the soft tones featured throughout. The various use of carpets and design elements creates a perfect contrast with the terracotta tone used throughout this beautiful space.
Here, you can see how natural light infuses the space, forcing your gaze to the archway.
The designers have exploited every corner of the interior of this building and thanks to the architecture, the high walls have allowed the designers to install high shelves that store all sorts of decor items and picture frames neatly, without taking up an inch of floor space. The white colour also contrasts beautifully with the reddish tones used throughout this space.
Don't you think it also makes this space look that much bigger?
The dining room of this house is where we find a beautiful wooden table where we can share a meal with family.
But its most striking feature is a high brick wall that works perfectly with the style and the colour palette of this home.
Lastly, this room is crowned with a pair of dining room lamps, which almost looks like balloons floating below the ceiling. This adds a fabulous touch of whimsy to this space.
The bathroom is always a very important spot for people, where they can meditate and relax from the stress of everyday life with a refreshing shower or a hot bath.
The use of materials like wood and concrete give it a minimalist and soothing feel. We also must mention the natural light that streams into this space through the skylight, which is strategically placed above the sink.
The terrace of this old home suffered from a general lack of everything including style, color, design and soul. It was just a roofless space.
Usually, thanks to the architectural style of the time, these spaces would be colourful and full of life. There would also be an abundance of plants and beautiful furniture throughout.
Yet, the potential of this space was under-utilized. This space is wasted and grotesque! Even the dogs don't looked pleased to be there.
This change is something unreal but totally believable. The professionals created a unique space that is a far cry from the grey and dreary space we saw before.
Now, it is a dreamy spot with a gorgeous Italian style. It features a small cream and terracotta tiled floor that has been strategically placed under a little roofed area. The small potted plants gives the area a more natural look and feel.
So what is up the stairs? Soon we will see!
When we walk up the stairs, we come across this beautiful terrace on the rooftop, which offers views of the city that surrounds it.
While you relax up here, you can also enjoy the warm jacuzzi that has been built into the ground. There is a dark slatted wood flooring that surrounds it, which is slightly raised from the rest of the ground.
What else could you possibly need?