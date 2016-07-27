A marvellous home for a big family

What a spacious and elegant bathroom! The large mirror and washbasin look grand while the black and white colour palette and the clean lines of the fittings are modern and stylish.

This is a carefully designed and effectively executed home that brings together an eclectic mix of elements –the natural look, a layer of style and quirkiness, functionality, and futuristic features. All these elements are firmly knit together by the inherent elegance that is exuded by every nook and cranny of this beautiful home. Take another home tour for more inspiring ideas - Stellar Show of Glamour and Style in a Mexican Villa.