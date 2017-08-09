Decor tricks: 7 ways to perk up your tired house

While you may not have room for a small indoor tree such as the one placed beside the window in this example, adding a green statement to your home is a great way to freshen up a space. Plant life is pleasing to the eye and provides and interesting conversation piece; it also helps to purify the air within your home (it is also a practice of Feng Shui to include plant life in your home – see this ideabook on Feng Shui for details). Whether you opt for a serious of potted plants hanging on the living room wall, a large orchid on your bathroom counter, or a lush, large-leafed banana plant, a plant can bring the zest of life back into your home.

