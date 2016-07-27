Perfectly placed: How to hang pictures like a pro

Narrow black frames and white mats create an understated array in this example. If you tend towards minimalism but still want to display your treasures, this balanced and symmetrical layout is a good choice. After establishing the center line of the symmetrical arrangement, you'll need to use careful measuring with a level and ruler to make sure your frames are aligned with precision, giving the picture wall it's neat and tidy look.

If this sounds too complicated, you can always get in touch with an interior designer who can guide you through a symmetrical project like this.