This prefab house will help you shrink your carbon footprint

This adorable cottage is from South Korea, where it meets the needs of a two-child nuclear family in only 376 square feet of space. This is a modular, prefabricated home that saves on expense and uses ecologically friendly materials. There's plenty of wood used in this home to capture that quintessential cottage and West Coast feeling, but this is combined with some modern elements that make the home comfortable for long trips, or permanent residence. Of course, elements of contemporary Korean style have found their way into the home too. This cottage is surrounded by the tranquility of nature and will offer you inspiration for your own rural get-away.