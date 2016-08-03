An Ordinary Balcony Made Lavish

The first thing that catches our eye is that amazing shade of orange. There's colour everywhere, from the plates to the pillows. The matching rug was a great decision, not just to cover up the ugly stain, but to add personality with the bright striped pattern. The couch is a very practical one, its clearly been chosen to fit exactly in the corner of the balcony, to make the most of the space. Plus, its a nice neutral cream that could transition with the space if the owners decided to do a bright blue theme next year.