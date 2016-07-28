Your browser is out-of-date.

See How this Loft was Totally Transformed

Justwords Justwords
LOFT, Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur
Located in the swanky neighbourhood of Le Pre Saint Gervais, in the north-eastern part of trendy Paris, this apartment was handed over as an empty shell to Barbara Sterkers, an innovative interior architect with oodles of creativity. With their trained eyes, her team immediately saw the potential of the industrial warehouse and , transformed it into a chic and charming loft apartment that is very Paris, very now, and yet – very global as well. Rendered with sleek, minimalistic designs and industrially inspired accents, this cozy and airy loft offers pops of colours for visual interest too. It’s a home like no other.

Before: Stripped Bare

The home was basically a warehouse built with all the right structural elements. The walls and the ceiling had been put together, yet there was no visual impact because there was no specific design in place.

Before: The Forlorn Look

The apartment bore a forlorn look, due to the exposed concrete and metal beams as well as the loft-like appeal that was waiting to be explored. The large window brought in some sunlight which was also yet to be channelled properly into a fitting design scheme.

After: Complete Transformation

The home now plays a chic game of style thanks to the addition of bright white walls. Note that the architects have retained the exposed material on the ceiling and the walls, but given these a splash of pristine white so that the loft like look is taken to a more sophisticated level. Furthermore, the addition of eclectic touches like the moulded canary yellow chairs with the folding metal ones at the end of the wooden dining table, give it all a trendy and industrial twist. The kitchen too has been kept neatly to one side with chrome fittings and glossy white cabinets.

After: Chic Lines with Exposed Beams

The exposed corrugated metal beams add a dramatic and linear touch to the space. The black frames lend a defining touch to the white walls and create plenty of interesting looking statements as you let your gaze wander across the ceiling, or look down from the bedrooms above.

After: Keeping it Simple

To match the pops of colour that can be found in the dining room, the designers have only used bookshelves housing colourful books. The rest of the living room has been done up with a sectional that has seating on two sides – a very practical and trendy looking addition that helps a person watch television and indulge in conversation at the same time!

After: Turning On the Industrial Charm

The architects retained the industrial charm of the space by dialling down the solid look, and imbibing a more delicate metal and wooden rendition for this staircase.

Inspired by the remarkable transformation of the bare and non-descript warehouse into a bright and cheery loft apartment? So are we! If you are looking for more ideas though, take a look at this makeover story - An Old Home Turns Trendy.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

