An Old House goes from Drab to Fab

The city of Stuttgart in Germany is well known for its numerous manufacturing industries, the headquarters of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, and ample green spaces. And it is here that we have come today, to witness the stunning industrial chic home reconstruction of House E22. This massive 1938 mansion was stuck in a time warp. The old school exterior and the dated interiors, along with a boring design and decor scheme made a makeover absolutely necessary. But thanks to the efforts of the architects at Holzer Architekten, this revamped abode is a stylish grey delight with ultramodern and subtly lavish interiors. The intelligent use of wood and neutral shades took this home to a whole new fashion and comfort high.
The home seemed like any other home on this tree lined street of Stuttgart, and did not make a style statement that would help it stand out in a unique manner. The shoddy and ageing white walls didn’t enhance the beauty of the facade in any way, which was already partially clouded by unruly bushes.
The dark gunmetal grey hue is quite becoming and creates a trendy look when coupled with the traditional red rooftop. By swapping the plain white walls for this shade, the home now makes quite a robust design statement. The addition of thicker walls for better insulation made this home more energy efficient, along with the replacement of the roof to make way for a more eco-friendly terracotta version. Sleek lines and a more geometric bearing give the mansion a streamlined appearance, while mature succulents neatly line one side of the exterior wall.
The living room was stuck in the last century where the lace curtains and the patterned wallpaper may have worked to its advantage. Right now, it needed some careful steering towards a more open, urban look. The cluttered style of furnishing had to make an exit too.
With a few structural changes and the addition of slim wooden beam where walls used to stand, fluidity of design has been achieved in this living space, which now merges with the dining room now. Rich wooden hues on the pillars and the floor balance the clean, white walls and exude warmth and coziness. Smart and comfy leather furnishing for the living area, and a minimalistic dining arrangement under trendy lamps let you enjoy the comforts of indoors while enjoy the outdoor view through glass doors.
The backyard was an unimaginative space with lots of scope. The design needed a touch of something new which would motivate the home owners to actually use this space in a more justified manner.
The new deck that has been installed now serves a variety of purposes. Not only does it offer a private sit-out for the home owners, but one can also host parties here and enjoy the sunlight as well as the breeze. The deck is an outdoor extension of the living room, which makes for lots of space during such parties.
This shallow alcove in dark grey offers a Zen-like space on the deck, where one can sit on any of the slim cushions lining its surface and sunbathe, read or chat with friends. Its sleek finish is very much in line with the new design scheme of this residence.
It is incredible how a change of colour, pulling down of walls, and introduction of sleek and modern designs took this house from drab to fab!