The family home with an Eastern embrace

Modern and Asian meet and mix in this contemporary home, which we are about to explore today.
This house impresses from the outside with modern features, while the interior exudes an oriental charm.
This is a home that is a true retreat and a place where you would probably look forward to returning to after a hectic day at the office. The different designs facilitate the function of the house, located in the Netherlands.
So come and join us as we walk through this excellent property with an oriental look and feel, designed by professionals Stroom Architects.
We first will take you through the garden in the property. This has to be the most ideal place to enjoy the good things in life with the whole family.
The gorgeous lighting in the garden also gives the barbeque area a whole new possibility. You can use it in the evening!
The sculpture on the lawn creates a very artistic atmosphere with necessary cheerfulness. A special detail is the terracotta flower beds, which are closely linked to the lawn. This provides a gorgeous transition between the gravel and the grass.
The play between colour and texture eventually leads up to a modern home, which is decorated with a contemporary architectural style.
The modesty of the colour scheme fits in with the surrounding garden. You can come out her to relax. It's a space where you can truly feel revitalized.
The house is not only characterized by an exceptional spaciousness, but there is a wonderful transition between the interior and the exterior.
On the roof for example, we can see how the large windows ensure that daylight spills into the home, making the interior very light and comfortable. It also gives it a very unique character.
The house is warmed so beautifully by the sun – a sustainable way to make the home a comfortable temperature. It would also save these residents tons of money on their electricity bill. Have a look at these other tips on how to keep a house warm without heating.
This is an eco-friendly design tip too, contributing to more a sustainable lifestyle.
A striking addition to the outdoor area is this innovative wooden wall. This includes the blocks of wood that have been placed throughout the exterior facade. Don't you think it gives this space a very organic, rustic and yet modern look?
The sleek frame of the wall contrasts beautifully with the raw logs. The large grey stone tiles further enhance this.
Of course the natural ambiance transcends throughout the interior of the home. The atmosphere is completely enhanced by the very green vertical garden.
Have a look at these tips for creating and planting a vertical garden.
There is also a statue in the background, behind the window. This gives a genuine Eastern charm to the home as well as a very natural look and feel.
The various decor items have been chosen very carefully, working beautifully with the pure white walls.
You should also take note of the atmospheric lighting, which creates a very pleasant home. It also enhances the oriental atmosphere.
In the corner of this room, we can see a minimalist staircase that seems to protrude out of the wall and appears to float in the air.
The light walls enhance the bare wooden structures. A heavenly ascent!
The artwork featuring Buddhist monks also deserves some attention. It provides that oriental look and feel that fits right into the home.
On the ceiling we can see the spots of light, which show us the way! Could this be the path to enlightenment?
On the second storey, there is a glass walled office where the residents have beautiful views of the living space below them.
Here we can see how the designers have worked with volumes and space. The upstairs is more private, while the ground floor is perfect for entertaining.