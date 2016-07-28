Gloomy to Glorious: An Apartment Renovation

We were busy admiring the breathtaking beauty of the resort city of Palma de Mallorca in the western Mediterranean, when we came across the stunning Apartamento KW Santa Catalina. This abode was once extremely old-fashioned and gloomy with dated designs and accents. But it has ample large windows which caught the attention of the restoration and renovation experts at Islabau Constructora, and they decided to employ this strength of the apartment to the best possible use. So now the apartment is modishly furnished, and its predominantly white interiors reflect the sunlight coming through the windows generously. The result? A cozy, well-ventilated, modern and inviting home; perfect for those who love stylish living.
The old corridors of the apartment were gloomy and dingy passages with faded yellow walls on either side. Dark wooden doors for the rooms flanking the corridors added to the grim and dated look.
But now, bright and pristine white rules the roost, be it the walls, the doors or the ceiling. The flooring is a wonder in sandy-hued stone tiles, and helps the white hue to enhance the airy spaciousness of the corridors. Sunlight coming through the windows gets reflected adequately, augmenting the bright and breathable look of the passage.
With sparkling white walls and a light-hued wooden floor, the living space of the house is a cheerful and relaxed affair. Large glass windows allow the area to remain sunny and warm throughout the day, while dainty wrought iron furniture takes care of the aesthetics. A plush grey armchair and ottoman caters to those who like sheer comfort, and a peppy red rocking chair sits near the window to allure readers.
The snug wooden flooring of the living space extends to the spotless white and contemporary open kitchen too. Gleaming and sleek white cabinets line both the wall and counter of the kitchen to offer ample storage, while minimalistic fixtures make the overall look come together. A large airy window lets in oodles of natural light, whereas the trendy ceiling lights take care of the evening illumination.
The master bathroom is a sunny and airy vision when its soft beige walls turn gold under the recessed ceiling lights, and fresh breeze blows in through the massive window. A stylishly sleek tub on the right and a minimalistic shower enclosure on the left are all set to rejuvenate your body and mind. The wall-mounted under-sink cabinet acts as a clever storage option, while the no-fuss mirror adds to the brightness of this space.
Another smaller bathroom in this apartment was initially lined with outdated blue and white tiles which made the space seem dark too. Old-fashioned sanitary fixtures didn’t improve matters in any way.
But post renovation, the bathroom is a bright and breathable delight in fashionable white and beige hues. The sink and its cabinet is a sleek affair that takes up just a sliver of space on the right, while the shower with glass doors opens up the bathroom visually.
This room had a lot of potential with a few minor changes. The yellow paint and dark cupboards need to go to give this bedroom a new lease on life. So did the flooring.
With refreshing white walls and warm wooden flooring, this bedroom is an oasis of calm and relaxation. The cozy white bedding is nicely contrasted by the bright blue patterned cushions, while a turquoise chair steals the sunny spotlight near the window.
Its awe-inspiring how simple but bright colours, sophisticated furnishing, modish materials and smart designs can magically change the look and feel of an old home. Check out another before and after story if you want more inspiration though - Shabby to Chic: A Stunning Makeover Story from Switzerland.