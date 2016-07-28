Gloomy to Glorious: An Apartment Renovation

The old corridors of the apartment were gloomy and dingy passages with faded yellow walls on either side. Dark wooden doors for the rooms flanking the corridors added to the grim and dated look.

But now, bright and pristine white rules the roost, be it the walls, the doors or the ceiling. The flooring is a wonder in sandy-hued stone tiles, and helps the white hue to enhance the airy spaciousness of the corridors. Sunlight coming through the windows gets reflected adequately, augmenting the bright and breathable look of the passage.