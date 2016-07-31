Ways To Turn Any Space Into A Guest Room

When you have family and friends visiting from out of town, you want them to have the most comfortable and enjoyable stay. You want them to love your neighborhood, your city and of course, your home.
But if your space is limited, it can be difficult to find the most comfortable spot for them without your home becoming too cramped or crowded.
So how do we solve this problem? Today at homify, we are going to find out!
The first way to create a comfortable spot for your guests, if you have limited space, is to invest in a fold-out sofa.
These are wonderful investments which double up as sofas and a bed. This means that when you have no guests over, your living room looks neat and orderly with a sofa in it. When your guests arrive, you simply have to fold out the sofa and your living room transforms into a comfortable bedroom where they can enjoy space and a sense of homeliness.
You can also invest in a high quality roll out mattress or a blow-up mattress, which forms a comfortable and stylish bed for the visitors. If you choose the right linen such as comfortable cushions, thick blankets and high-quality pillows, you can create the most cozy and modern spot for your guests.
The great thing about this is that it can be moved around. You can put your guests in whatever room is most convenient.
You want your guests to feel like they are at home in your home so ensure there is adequate space for them to store their clothes and accessories.
Shelves like these ones can also stylishly split a room, without having to build a whole wall or partition. This way, you can create two bedrooms out of one when you have guests in town.
Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
Your attic or loft area doesn't need to be a space where you simply dump boxes or old televisions. Use it for a spare bedroom!
In fact with some sky lights, light colors and wooden floors, you can create a beautiful little nest where the guests will feel completely at home.
In this design by professionals Living Cube Furniture, we can see how every inch of space has been utilized in this home. If you often have guests coming to stay, this is the perfect design solution!
Ensure that your bedrooms are modern and minimalist, where every square inch has been maximized. This will give your guests their very own compact home when they come to stay!
Use sliding doors in your home to create private spaces where the guests can feel like they have their own private nook, while you still have your own private nook.
Doors take up far less space than real walls, so they are a great design tip!
Have a look at these other tips on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
One of the best tips when it comes to creating a homely space, is to keep your home clean. A sophisticated, neat and organized home will make for an inviting space for any guest.
Plump up the cushions on your sofa and armchairs, keep your rug tidy and store other personal items neatly out of sight.