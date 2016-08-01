The Cedar House of Style

Cedar is an incredibly popular wood in Canada, which is why today we have a real treat for you.
We are going to explore the conversion and extension of a 1960's bungalow, which was transformed into a contemporary four-bedroom house in Balham, London, thanks to design professionals ETC Urban.
We will explore how the upper level is clad with Western Red Cedar battens from Silva Timber. We will also see how the cedar exterior transitions into a gorgeous, modern and impressive interior.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see how sophisticated, elegant and minimalist the facade is.
The bottom layer features grey plastered walls, while the upper level features the gorgeous cedar wood that we've mentioned before. The designers created a very impressive texture with cedar slats, which contrasts beautifully with the smooth grey walls on the ground level.
We can see that the home also features plently of windows and glass doors throughout, allowing sunshine to stream into the home.
There are no unnecessary items used for the exterior. Everything is chic, stylish and functional.
If we go around the side of the house, we come across a gorgeous glass cube, which gives us a chunk of insight into the interior of the home.
The glass offsets the wooden and grey facade, creating a very stylish look and feel.
The modern facade contrasts beautifully with the green trees, lush garden and beautiful flowers.
If we move inside the home, we come across an open plan home packed with style and trend. It's homely, full of light, charm and personality.
The living room features neutral colours, reminiscent of the exterior with greys and whites dominating. A beautiful vase of flowers spruces up this space naturally and organically – a great design tip!
The far wall features chic white cupboards, which store all personal items neatly out of sight. Don't you love how the designers have added little vases and pots along the shelves, creating a very stylish looking wall?
A bit of colour and personality has been added subtly to the space. Can you spot where and how?
Even the functional staircase adds a design element to this space.
The stairs feature some beautiful accessories and decorations, which bring some life and charm to this home. The designers show how functional items double up as decor features.
There is an armchair next to the staircase, which again works as a functional item as well as a decor accessory. Don't you think it makes this space look so homely and comforting?
Above the stairs, we find the large glass cube that we saw from the outside. This creates a beautifully light and refreshing ambiance throughout this space.
The charming grey kitchen opens up onto the dining room space, allowing for an interactive area where family and friends can socialize.
A kitchen island subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the home, while still keeping the living area open and engaged with the kitchen.
The little bar stools allow for people to sit at the kitchen island while the chef whips up a meal. They can enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine while they share stories from their day!
The gorgeous grey kitchen cabinets look beautiful and classic in contrast with the white tiled walls. Another vase of flowers adds a touch of beauty to this space.
If we head into the bedroom, we can see just how beautiful, comfortable and stylish the personal spaces in the home are.
They feature the perfect balance between glamour, luxury and understated warmth.
The four-poster bed adds the touch of luxury to the space, along with the trendy rug.
The colours are very neutral, however, creating a subtle and sophisticated form of elegance. Don't you love the gorgeous curtains and the plush blanket on the bed, which bring a touch of color to the room?
The bedroom lighting is key to this space. The lamps along with the natural light provide a soft glow, resulting in a romantic ambiance that creates the perfect little haven!