The Cedar House of Style

Cedar is an incredibly popular wood in Canada, which is why today we have a real treat for you.

We are going to explore the conversion and extension of a 1960's bungalow, which was transformed into a contemporary four-bedroom house in Balham, London, thanks to design professionals ETC Urban.

We will explore how the upper level is clad with Western Red Cedar battens from Silva Timber. We will also see how the cedar exterior transitions into a gorgeous, modern and impressive interior.

Let's take a look!