Balcony S.O.S.: Three Amazing Rescues

No one was taking care of these ugly balconies and patios. They were either in disrepair or in serious need of some sprucing up. But, balconies done right can be an amazing asset in city apartments. They provide some much needed fresh air, and can be havens of bold summer style that you wouldn't feel comfortable adding to the year-round parts of your home. After you see what interior designers have done with these plain balconies, you'll believe that even the smallest of outdoor spaces can be made fabulous.