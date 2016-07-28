Find Your Inner Peace in this Mountaintop Home

The front view of this newly-constructed home is graced with a large boulder that adopts an almost sentry-like presence as it patiently guards the angled front entrance of the home. In minimalist fashion, the home doesn't attempt to outdo the boulder; instead, the architects have placed a ladder leading onto it as a way of inviting guests to enjoy the boulder's potential for beauty (and fun – sunbathing, anyone?).

The front entrance of the home, seen in more detail below, employs a receded door surrounded by dark orange wood, creating an almost cave-like entrance that seems to draw you right in.

For another in-depth look at a home built to blend with its surroundings, have a look at this ideabook exploring a Ying and Yang House in Switzerland.