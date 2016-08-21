7 Surprising Straw-Roofed Homes

Trends often repeat themselves in cycles, resurfacing over time. This one-story home takes a basic design and adds modern luxuries underneath its grassy roof. This design keeps things light, giving a tropical touch to an otherwise country cottage look. Ample floor-to-ceiling windows swing open to bolster that breezy Bermuda vibe.

An interesting tidbit about straw roofs: the process for making them is called thatching . Thatched homes use dry vegetation (often straw from rice, wheat, rye or oats, but reeds can be used as well) to create a thick, woven layer that covers the underlying roof frame. In cultures that build thatched roofs in especially wet or rainy places, they must spend time repairing and replacing them from time to time to combat decay and mold.