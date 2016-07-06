A Forest Home Perfect for Cottage Country

This lovely attic space looks very useful. Whether you need a spot to work without the kids distracting you, or whether you need a space for the children to enjoy in bad weather, this little area fits the bill. It follows the same modern palette that the rest of the house has, but includes some bright and wild furniture to liven up the space. The combination of the black and white pillows on the deep pink couch is an eye-catcher, for sure.

