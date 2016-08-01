Easy Tips to Liven Up Your Home

Wallpaper is often a design element and tool that is completely underrated. Yet, it can add charm, personality and style to any room in your home quickly, conveniently and most importantly, cost-efficiently.

Forget the plain and old-fashioned wallpaper that grandma used to use in the bathroom, today at homify, we are going to show you a variety of different types of wallpaper that will inspire you to re-examine it as a tool for design and decor.

In fact, we are pretty certain that today's designs will have you contemplating whether to paper your walls!