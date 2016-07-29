From Barn to Rustic Family Home

Both indoors and out, this home benefits from wide open space. Since the walls of the barn needed to be taken down anyway, the architects have been thoughtful to replace them with floor-to-ceiling window panes that offer ample sunshine for the open concept room within (as well as beautiful views of the countryside). The horizontal slats in exterior awning are a lovely addition that's reminiscent of the original barn design, creating a similar look to that of slats of wood.

A friendly arrangement of furniture is seen in the living room, joined by the island in the middle, and the kitchen table nearby, all placed in an open arrangement that allows fluidity throughout the home.