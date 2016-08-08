This Home Lights Up with Vintage Flair

The architectural design and interior finishes of this stunning home have harmonized beautifully. The home is full of varying wood tones that feel soft and supple. They are all lit by huge windows in the back of the house that allow in natural light, filtered and unfiltered, giving everything inside a bright glow. This serves as the perfect background for a variety of vintage touches, from industrial lamps to old leather briefcases. Bok Architecture has named this Dutch home Villa Blaricum and with it have achieved a masterpiece of mood. The back wall, composed entirely of windows, creates beautiful spaces that still remain private. Its a lovely an environment you simply have to see.