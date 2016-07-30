This Straw-Roofed Home Shines with Cozy Comforts

A unique, golden-toned straw roof draws eyes with its striking sharp lines on both the house and the nearby garage. The gable side of the roof employs a partial hip, allowing the thatched roof to partially cover the side of the home – a look that instantly creates a sense of cottage coziness nestled in the shelter of the surrounding trees.

A thatched roof (usually made with biodegradable straw or reeds) is a cozy and eco-friendly option for your home – if you're exploring the idea of building a thatched roof for your home, a homify roofing professional can help!