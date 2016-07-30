This Straw-Roofed Home Shines with Cozy Comforts

The interior architects of Kabaz created a home of luxurious opulence in alignment with its lush surroundings in The Netherlands. Rich tones, warm shapes, and the luxurious additions of a home gym, billiards room, plush furniture, and even a well-designed treehouse make for a contemporary home built for luxury living.
A unique, golden-toned straw roof draws eyes with its striking sharp lines on both the house and the nearby garage. The gable side of the roof employs a partial hip, allowing the thatched roof to partially cover the side of the home – a look that instantly creates a sense of cottage coziness nestled in the shelter of the surrounding trees.
A thatched roof (usually made with biodegradable straw or reeds) is a cozy and eco-friendly option for your home
Here's a dimly-lit view of the garage at dusk (complete with sleek white car!) – how beautiful the dark wood of the siding becomes when illuminated by the yellow tones of light, casting various purplish sunset hues across the sides of the structure.
Located at the beginning of a thick patch of trees, this lovely treehouse sits on an elevated platform supported by vertical posts in each corner. Stairs make this treehouse accessible, and lighter wooden tones keep things fresh and light, however, the twisted branches used in the fence give this structure a more mystical, enchanted look.
This living room is quite lively, with a variety of textures and shapes on display. Narrow shelves dot the back wall, featuring an assortment of artistic items. On either side, while soft green leaves provide a frame for the square, tiled space that houses both the television and the highly unique hearth. The cantilevered
shelf above the hearth functions as a vent while also providing a safe barrier preventing any fireplace accidents. This unique arrangement allows the hearth and the television to share the spotlight, a nice touch for those evenings when one person prefers a quiet night beside the fire, while the other prefers watching a show – with this clever set-up, you can do both, together!
This popular modern design is both functional and practical – the kitchen island extends, seamlessly forming an adjoining kitchen table and creating a common, friendly location for socializing in the kitchen. Smooth white cabinets with sleek silver handles offer a low-profile design that doesn't clamor for attention – this simple white kitchen is a blank canvas for the delicious meals and lively conversations among friends.
This room is a box of surprises – from the multi-tone parquet floor to the low-hanging chandelier to the luxurious fur rug resting subtly in front of the sofa nook. The bright white backdrop of the wall and ceiling is filled with an assortment of antique golds and grays, and a singular splash of red draws the eye to a simple drafting table on the left side of the room.
If there ever was a spacious bathroom, this is it. The bathtub sits peacefully on a raised wooden floor, benefitting from the window and the serene views of nature that it provides. The way that the tub is set back from the rest of the bathroom creates an intimate, spa-like feel. A standing shower can be seen through sleek glass doors on the left, opposite a tiled space offering rectangular shelving cut-outs. A long white sink draws a horizontal line towards the window, as does the tub, emphasizing the impressive length of the room.
Plush royal red velvet sofas big enough to be beds make for truly majestic home theatre experience. As part of the entertainment complex in the basement of the home (see the following pictures for the billiards room and edgy bar that accompany the theatre room), this home theatre features tiered seating for optimal viewing. Classic movie theatre details such as wall lights and a movie poster hanging on the far wall create the sense that you've been transported straight to the cinema.
It's hard to believe that you're still in a country home in the Netherlands, as this retro billiards room transports pool fans straight to Las Vegas with its dark colours and central chandelier. In the next photo, we'll get a look at the trendy bar visible along the back wall.
What would a billiards room be (or a home theatre, for that matter) without a luxurious home bar to top things off? Fully equipped with a sink, and even a few taps secured to the textured back wall, this bar design is edgy and glamorous, its simplistic design letting the shadows and light dancing across the back wall shine through. The real highlight, of course, is the placement of a unique, stately black statue. This exotic touch only adds to the luxurious Las Vegas vibe emanating from the billiards room.
While plenty of basements are filled with dusty, forgotten workout equipment purchased in a wild fit of inspiration, this basement is filled with a fully-fledged home gym with well-placed equipment just begging to be used.
This bathroom accompanies the entertainment complex and home gym in the basement. The same rustic, antique tones from the other rooms of the home are carried through, even in the basement bathroom, with a soft, straw-toned rug and tiling to match. With an absence of natural light coming through windows, the bathroom benefits from the brighter tones of the creamy walls and floor. The symmetrical layout of the shelves on either side of the sink is pleasing to the eye, and it's also convenient for housing extra items in preparation for hosting guests (and who wouldn't want to be a guest in this luxurious home, given the wide array of fun rooms that they're sure to enjoy!?)