This home is a box of surprises

This modern masterpiece located in Castelar, Argentina and designed by the architects at Estudio Geya is cool and modern by day, while warm and luminous by night. Offering surprising angles and stark contrasts throughout, this home is pleasing to the eye both inside and out!
The architects opted for a blocky facade dominated by square shapes, in both the wrap-around window and marbled rectangular tile. Sharp corners give off a cutting-edge vibe, while the subtle hues keep the bold facade from appearing too overwhelming for its surroundings.
Looking up at the sharp corners of the upper floor, you can almost imagine that this house is jutting over a steep seaside cliff, with windows gazing far off into the clear blue sky. This home makes a proud statement with prominent corners, whose sharp edges create interesting patterns where the sunlight and shadows intermingle.
To create a modern look, these architects have chosen a stunning-yet-subtle blend of diverse materials. Tan travertine marble covers the top part of the house, and a rusty red interior wall provides privacy that's aesthetically appealing on the outside as well.
From shiny stainless steel to fuzzy blue hues in the translucent window, and from solid cement blocks to the parchment-like texture of the tan tiles, it's surprising how well these materials compliment one another.
Entering the home, you're first greeted by the glassy surface of the tranquil pool. Shielded from wandering eyes by the high exterior wall, this swimming pool provides a private setting for a refreshing dip, while blue tones from the water cool the scene as they provide contrast against the red and cream colours above.
The low horizontal lines from the exterior of the home are carried through on the inside, as you can observe the low-profile sofa and long narrow shelves above. With rectangular shapes dominating the scene, the living room has been giving warmth with pops of bright red and an assortment of spherical objects on display.
When this home was commissioned, the owners asked for a layout with relatively few interior walls to divide up the space, and here, their request has culminated in a very sociable kitchen and dining room. The ultimate for a dinner party, this design features a kitchen island whose surfaces extends in a continuous line to form a table large enough for six!
Once again, narrow horizontal shapes are found throughout the room – the long, horizontal kitchen window lets plenty of light into the room as the narrow rectangles of the floating stairs travel upwards.
Some hallways serve to simply get you from A to B – this hallway goes far beyond, leaving the realm of practical and entering the realm of mystical. These translucent windows give the sensation of being underwater, fostering a sense of tranquility and shelter while still allowing plenty of sunlight to illuminate the space. A turning mechanism allows the window panes to swivel on their central axis, opening like a vertical blind to let a nice breeze run through.
What was sleek and subtle by day is positively glowing by night! The simple rectangular shape is well-defined against the dark blue sky with ample golden-toned light that creates a majestic appearance.
It's not only the outside that glows at night – the swimming pool and patio have been turned into an absolutely luxurious setting with bright streams of light shining up on the walls. The blocky shapes of the creamy upper floor stand out as certain angles are illuminated and others fade into the shadows.
The inclusion of large windows on the ground floor provides a friendly view into the open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen, establishing a friendly atmosphere for social gatherings.
Bright ceiling lights give the outdoor patio an energetic tone, and placement of speakers by the sturdy columns indicate that this space was designed with lively nights of entertaining in mind. The glassy floor adds a touch of luxury, and classic white and black furniture provides timeless appeal.
After a night of friendly conversation (and perhaps a warm moonlit swim!), this couple can rest well in this master bedroom, which boasts a private balcony, smooth textures, and cozy, creamy tones. This cheery ambience is enough to turn anyone into an early bird, as the rising sun amplifies the yellow tones cast upon the walls, floor, and ceiling of the bedroom.
