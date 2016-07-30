This home is a box of surprises

To create a modern look, these architects have chosen a stunning-yet-subtle blend of diverse materials. Tan travertine marble covers the top part of the house, and a rusty red interior wall provides privacy that's aesthetically appealing on the outside as well.

From shiny stainless steel to fuzzy blue hues in the translucent window, and from solid cement blocks to the parchment-like texture of the tan tiles, it's surprising how well these materials compliment one another.