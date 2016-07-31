A Modern Home in the Woods

Modern architecture sometimes has a reputation for being cold and harsh. However Russian architect Aleksandr Zhydkov makes a point of balancing a spare, clean-lined modern aesthetic with warmth and respect for the natural setting.

Location is the most important consideration in Zhydkov's designs. Whether building in the woods or on the waterfront, his focus is on capitalizing on the strengths of the area and impacting the land as little as possible.

In this Russian home, that connection to the environment is apparent both inside and out. The building is set on the edge of a grove of birch trees. By siting the house at one end of the lot, Zhydkov was able to preserve many of the trees, giving the homeowners privacy and beautiful views.

Filled with wood, stone, plush furnishings and glass, this home blends modern and traditional materials--and fits harmoniously into its environment.