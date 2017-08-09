Before and After: A Home Creatively Transformed

Today, we will travel to Italy to explore how architect professionals Domenico Lupariello transformed an old apartment into a chic, stylish and modern space.

With careful attention to detail, they created a home that is comfortable yet trendy, functional yet fabulous and creative yet understated.

This ideabook will hopefully teach us how we too can create a home that manages to balance all of these factors, resulting in a home that we are proud of but also incredibly cozy in!

Let's take a look.