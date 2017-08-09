Before and After: A Home Creatively Transformed

Today, we will travel to Italy to explore how architect professionals Domenico Lupariello transformed an old apartment into a chic, stylish and modern space.
With careful attention to detail, they created a home that is comfortable yet trendy, functional yet fabulous and creative yet understated.
This ideabook will hopefully teach us how we too can create a home that manages to balance all of these factors, resulting in a home that we are proud of but also incredibly cozy in!
Let's take a look.
We can see that before the final results, this space was a mere building site. The architects truly had to plan and envision what the home would look like after they were done with it. They also had to use every bit of space available to them carefully and strategically.
In this image, we can see how even during the construction phase, there is very careful attention to detail. The architects have used bricks to show where different sections of the home will be allocated.
We can also already see that there is a lot of natural light in this space. We can't wait to see more!
The results are just unbelievable – every square inch of the home looks elegant and sophisticated, yet classic and cool.
Large glass doors open the exterior lobby area of the home up into the living room, creating a seamless transition between the two spaces. Do you see how the designers have added a beautiful pot plant to the lobby area? You want your entrance to pack a punch, giving a great first impression of your home so don't leave this area out when it comes to design and decor.
Have a look at these 10 modern ideas for your entrance hall.
In the living room, the white furniture contrasts beautifully with the gold and black patterned wallpaper that dominates this space.
If we head into the kitchen, we can see that the wallpaper is used throughout the home, connecting the spaces to one another as well as adding a subtle tropical theme to the home. The rich gold and black tones enhance the interior design, creating a warm and earthy feel that is very elegant.
The kitchen is slightly separated from the living space by a kitchen island cum breakfast bar – a great design tip for any modern home! This keeps the cooking area separate from the home, while still allowing for an interactive and social environment where the whole family can engage.
The designers opted for dark wood kitchen cabinets, which are offset by the light kitchen counters. All cutlery, crockery and glassware is neatly stored in this kitchen cupboards, creating a sleek, organized, neat and minimalist space.
If we step back into the living room, we can see how the designers included shelves across the entire wall where personal items such as books, picture frames and decor items can be stored. The lighter coloured shelves break up the darker wood accents.
Shelves like these ones are a wonderful addition to a living room as they allow your favourite items to be on display in a very neat and organized way. Do you notice that there is no clutter of remote controls or cables in this space? Everything is stored neatly out of sight.
Have at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
A fireplace is a great feature to invest in for a living room, especially in those cold Canadian months. Not only is it functional, but it can enhance the living room as a decor element.
If we head into the bathroom, we can see how much detail and attention each space has received. Have you ever seen such a chic and stylish bathroom?
The designers used two contrasting wallpaper designs, creating a dynamic room that is packed with personality and charm.
Because this space isn't overtly large, they've also installed two types of mirrors, which visually expands this room and adds depth to it.
Lighting is also key to this space, opening the room up and making it that much more warm and bright.
Tip: Add a little pot plant or a vase of flowers to the bathroom for a touch of natural decor.
We end our tour in the bedroom, where the designers have paired a grey wall with cream walls, reflecting the same tones used throughout – including the bed linen and design. The colours are allow this space to become a little haven where the residents can escape from the rest of the world.
On the right side of the room, glass doors lead into a walk-in closet – a stylish addition to this space! This also means that there are no clothes lying around the bedroom.
Light also plays a prominent role in this space, both naturally and artificially. The large windows allow sunlight to stream into this space while the little lamps and ceiling lights give this space a soft glow.
Tip: Add a piece of artwork or a photo frame to your bedroom space to add a touch of personality.