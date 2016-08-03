The home on a hillside that balances light and dark

Let us travel to Haldenstein in Switzerland today, where come across a gorgeous home, designed by architect professionals Albertin Partner.

This home is molded into the beautiful landscape that surrounds it, while featuring a very distinct charcoal facade. Yet when we explore the inside of the home, we will see that it is distinctly different from the outside as it is dominated by clean white tones.

This is why the home is a bit like a coconut, with its rich variation between the exterior and the interior, while still revealing some delicious surprises.

Let's take a look!