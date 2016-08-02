A Family Home Hidden in the Hills

Let us take you to a very special region in Portugal today, called Leiria, where architect professionals, Contaminar created an incredible home that fits into the landscape like it was born to be there.
We will see how these designers used geometric lines to their advantage, creating a space that is dynamic, creative and unique. A home that maximizes the longitudinal plane, this is a project that isn't to be missed.
This is also a great inspiration for all of our homes, teaching us how to add a little bit of colour, personality and charm to both the interior and the exterior.
Shall we have a peek?
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary home. The home is situated on a wide piece of property, where there is expansive grass, trees, flowers and plants. The home is one-storey, but it is sprawled across a wide piece of land, making it very long and narrow.
The designers have gone for neutral colours, including a dark wood facade and a beige roof. The roof is flat because of its location in Portugal.
We can see that the facade is interspersed with glass sheets, which breaks up the material of the facade. It also allows sunshine to spill into the home, while creating a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.
If we go around the side of the home, we can see how the designers played with the volumes of space available to them as well as with clean lines and sharp angles.
The roof of the home creates a very distinguished shape, which is further dramatized by the colours of the exterior. The surrounding garden and landscape creates a natural contrast, further enhancing the modernity and style of the home.
Tip: A garden is key to the exterior look and feel of any home. If you have a shabby garden, your home will look just as shabby, impacting the first impression people have of where you live.
From this angle, we can see how the home is molded into the landscape – a true example of how the designers have worked with the space available to them.
There is a stone driveway that runs alongside the plot of land, allowing family members, friends or residents to park their car near the house. Stone is always a great material for a driveway as it is durable and hardy. It also brings a wonderful little rustic touch to a space.
The neutral colour of the facade is very subtle, yet sophisticated from this angle!
If we head inside this home, we really get a sense of how long and narrow the home is.
This corridor features white walls and wooden floors as well as a stone, charcoal-colored ceiling. This is a very modern and sophisticated look and feel, even for a corridor.
Tip: your corridor doesn't just have to get you from point A to point B. Opt for some artwork or family photographs on the walls for some personality and charm.
If we head into the bathroom and bedroom, we can see how there is an open plan design while still allowing for some privacy and segregation between the two.
The designers stuck with the same neutral colors that we've seen throughout the home, but have added a touch of personality in the form of bright yellow linen, a bright yellow rug and some touches of yellow in the bathroom.
Adding a touch of colour to a room can breathe new life into it. Bold colours like yellow, red and blue are the perfect tones. You can also go for bold patterns. Do you see how they enhance this entire space?
We end of our tour in the kitchen, which is sophisticated, chic and modern as well as the perfect example of how the designers have played with geometric lines and shapes.
The kitchen island is a sleek white and takes on a very futuristic look and feel. It almost looks like a space ship that's about to take off, thanks to the sharp triangle shapes.
The designers paired the neutral white kitchen counters and cupboards with colourful bar stools, which add some personality and style to the space. The wooden floors add warmth, creating a much more inviting space.
Don't you love the modern ceiling lights, which add ambiance and style to this space?