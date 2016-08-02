A Family Home Hidden in the Hills

Let us take you to a very special region in Portugal today, called Leiria, where architect professionals, Contaminar created an incredible home that fits into the landscape like it was born to be there.

We will see how these designers used geometric lines to their advantage, creating a space that is dynamic, creative and unique. A home that maximizes the longitudinal plane, this is a project that isn't to be missed.

This is also a great inspiration for all of our homes, teaching us how to add a little bit of colour, personality and charm to both the interior and the exterior.

Shall we have a peek?