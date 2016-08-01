This Dated Home gets a Modern Makeover

Now this shelving unit is a much more economical option than restoring the worn old furniture – and how light and elegant it looks! The modern white furniture has clean lines and merges with the walls, causing the area to look airy, bright and spacious. The starkness of the white is softened by the sophisticated addition of the rose in the vase and by the endearing little green plants, which add an attractive splash of colour. A touch of warmth is imparted through the crispness of the walls, which blends well with the beige of the floor.

Choosing an altogether new look for this commonplace old house does make it seem like one has moved into a brand-new home! Living in such a home that has been modernised to look bright and elegant, with clean lines and sleek, and stylish furniture, is sure to be a refreshing experience! For more ideas, here’s another before and after story - An Old House goes from Drab to Fab.