This Dated Home gets a Modern Makeover

As a fashion and design capital of the world, Milan is home to stunning works of art and architecture. But many homes and apartments here, which had clung on to their vintage and old-world bearings for a long time, are now feeling the need for modern makeovers. One such abode is the Maison Fleury which was originally suffering from dated furnishing, mundane designs, shabby nooks and boring corners. It was crying out for contemporary smartness, bright and clean hues, sleek designs and an overall inviting appearance. More so, because the owners were planning to sell it and no urban buyer would have found the home stylish or liveable. So the talented home stagers at Francesca Greco Homestager decided to use their creative genius to revamp the gloomy and dingy home in a refreshing new way.
The shabby and chaotic living room needed to be put in order and livened up with a fresh coat of paint on the walls. The classic sofa set looked like it was in good condition but the rest of the furniture could do with an overhaul.
Not only have the walls and ceiling undergone a drastic change, acquiring fresh hues of white and beige, but the flooring has been changed as well, moving from busy to elegant. The result is a very pleasing and stylish look. The sofa set, which has quite a classy appearance, has been permitted to remain in the living room but is arranged in a more aesthetically agreeable manner. The furniture has been updated to a modern array of shelves in sleek black and white, the lower unit of which will house the television. The subdued hues of the carpet blend with the beige floor and add a subtle warmth and coziness to the room. Don’t miss the charm of the bronze vase in the corner holding a tall arrangement of long grasses.
The old kitchen looked worn and cramped, and overfilled with too many odds and ends. The backsplash tiles were unattractive and there was nothing at all noteworthy in the old design. It was of pedestrian quality at best.
The original placement of the fixtures and the snazzy modern door knobs are the same, but what a change in the appearance of this formerly drab kitchen! The unsightly tiles have been replaced by elegant long ones that glow beige in the warmth of the soft yellow light, greatly enhancing the appeal of the kitchen. Gone are the old stove, chimney, sink and cupboards. Their replacements are sleek and modern and a vast improvement on the earlier designs.
This old-fashioned furniture may have looked elegant in its heyday but was now very much the worse for wear. While it might have been possible to restore it, the owners were looking for a more economical and modern alternative.
Now this shelving unit is a much more economical option than restoring the worn old furniture – and how light and elegant it looks! The modern white furniture has clean lines and merges with the walls, causing the area to look airy, bright and spacious. The starkness of the white is softened by the sophisticated addition of the rose in the vase and by the endearing little green plants, which add an attractive splash of colour. A touch of warmth is imparted through the crispness of the walls, which blends well with the beige of the floor.
Choosing an altogether new look for this commonplace old house does make it seem like one has moved into a brand-new home! Living in such a home that has been modernised to look bright and elegant, with clean lines and sleek, and stylish furniture, is sure to be a refreshing experience! For more ideas, here’s another before and after story - An Old House goes from Drab to Fab.