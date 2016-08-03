Liven up the empty corners of your home

You'll recognize them – those empty spots in your home where the dust bunnies gather and junk collects!
The corner by your television may be looking a bit bare or that white wall may be a bit too white.
When it comes to brightening up an empty corner, however, you need to figure out what you want to put there. You'll also probably need to do some minor chores and make an effort to organize your home. The problem is, we often know that we need to do it and then we end up procrastinating and putting it off until tomorrow. This is a huge pity, because those empty corner just get overlooked!
Today at homify, we have some great solutions for you to fill up those empty spots thanks to advice and examples by the top professionals!
A fireplace is a great addition to any living room, especially if you have an empty wall.
In this room, the rustic ambience culminates beautifully around the table, while an eclectic edge has been introduced in the form of concrete elements throughout the interior – including in the form of the fireplace.
The most convenient element in this room is the space under the coffee table, where items can be stored away neatly.
Sometimes the space under your staircase is often wasted. If your staircase isn't that large, this may not be a very big problem.
If you do have a gap under your stairs, however, you can do so many creative and innovative things with it. A small bookcase is one example, creating a trendy storage area in a space that would otherwise be wasted. You can also put items like family photographs or artwork on display here – as we can see in this image.
Minimalism is always a plus when it comes to interior design and its exactly what we think of when we see this image. Because let's be honest, you can have so much fun with a minimalist space!
Fill the area with gorgeous wooden elements to give it lots of ambiance and atmosphere. Use plants as a decor feature, adding a natural yet beautiful touch!
In this design, we can see a beautiful ladder, which enhances the modern and minimalist environment. Yet we can also see how the furniture chosen here takes on very different looks. Does this make one better than the other? Absolutely not! In fact, it creates a wonderful balance and enhances the beauty and style of each!
There is nothing so charming as making the most of vertical space available to you. This is also the perfect way to decorate a blank wall.
Tip: If you do install shelves, be careful when drilling and hanging them up, you don't want to hurt yourself. You also want to make sure that they are sturdy and anchored into the wall.
Another way that you can liven up a blank wall is to paint it black, making a chalk board where you can get creative! Write your favorite quotes or recipes on it for inspiration.
Speaking of artwork, you can use it to completely enhance the look and feel of your home. Choose a beautiful painting or a mural that speaks to who you are. You can even create your own piece of artwork!
If you don't feel too creative but you can't afford pieces of artwork, find someone in your neighborhood or friendship group who likes to paint or draw.
You can also invest in wall art to create a bright and beautiful spot, which won't impact your budget. It also won't be too permanent as the moment that you get bored, you simply have to peel it off!
In this design, we can see how the trees and birds are always wonderful options when it comes to enhancing your home. Silhouettes can be particularly stylish.
Another way to make the most of those empty spots in your home is to fill them with lamps, candles or lanterns, which will introduce soft lighting and ambiance to your home. This creates a very cozy and homely spot!