Liven up the empty corners of your home

You'll recognize them – those empty spots in your home where the dust bunnies gather and junk collects!

The corner by your television may be looking a bit bare or that white wall may be a bit too white.

When it comes to brightening up an empty corner, however, you need to figure out what you want to put there. You'll also probably need to do some minor chores and make an effort to organize your home. The problem is, we often know that we need to do it and then we end up procrastinating and putting it off until tomorrow. This is a huge pity, because those empty corner just get overlooked!

Today at homify, we have some great solutions for you to fill up those empty spots thanks to advice and examples by the top professionals!