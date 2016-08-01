This Apartment Reclaims Its Charm

Warsaw, the sprawling capital of Poland is famed for its widely varied architecture and culture that reflects its long and rich history. Gothic churches, neoclassical palaces, Soviet-era blocks as well as modern skyscrapers dot the landscape of the city. And in the middle of all this, we chanced upon the REALIZACJA III which was once in a drab and dull condition, but thanks to the home stagers at Better Home, it has been converted into a beautiful and aesthetic modern space. It’s gloomy and shabby interiors are a thing of the past now. Refreshing colours, cozy textures and a subtle mix of traditional and contemporary ideas have gifted this residence a whole new level of style and spirit. So what are you waiting for? Take a closer look to know more about this home makeover project.