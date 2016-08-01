This Family Home is Perfectly Pretty

Set in lush and picturesque Devon, this country home designed by the architects at Bazeley Partnership in Bude, UK, took out breath away with its simplicity and stylish rusticity. While the countryside is dotted with homes set on vast acreage and green grounds that hold simple quarters, the style factor comes through in the loyalty that these homes have towards hand-crafted prettiness and subtle colour combinations. And you will instantly notice this when we start exploring Church Mews too. Earthy elements like stone, brick, and wood come together in this charming abode for a homely and welcoming feel, while minimalistic furnishing ensure the contemporary look. A beach-like vibe can also be felt around the home, with sudden pops of blue and sandy hues. So let’s take a closer look to learnmore.
The earthy stone porch gets an urban twist with the layers of white concrete and grey bricks. Both the colours have been wiped across the façade in neat box-like quarters. Yet, when matched together, the brown, grey and white hues make a unique statement with the slant of the roof sitting on top and the windows rendering symmetry on each side. The neat and crisp bamboo fence just adds to the enticing quality of the facade.
The living room mimics the façade and the outdoor areas of the home by bringing in patches of leaf green that can be found in the well manicured lawns outside. Also, the varying grey shades found on the exterior walls and the rooftop, have been mirrored by the couches and the rug, respectively. Simple delights like the nested tables with circular tops and the cylindrical lamps hanging from the ceiling as well as the floral arrangements make the space come alive.
The dining room is a charming affair with slim wooden chairs and a matching dining table. Two of the chairs have green upholstery that ties in the scheme followed in the adjacent living room, while the arrangement of dried branches makes a contemporary statement. A tall vase of white blooms ensure the freshness of this space which gets ample light through the window. The furniture sports rounded edges in typical retro style which softens the overall look of the space, as a mustard lamp and round mirror complete the look.
The swivel chairs and the monochrome magic of the predominantly white and open kitchen make it a joy to spend time in. The neat counter holds a fruit bowl with pretty leafy patterns, and the wall behind the sink flaunts other delicate touches like the artworks to give it all a homely but elegant look.
All the bedrooms in this house have been designed in neutral shades with a subtle marine appeal. This one too features maximum emphasis on comfort, thanks to the layers of bedding and the cushions on the large and comfortable bed. Windows nearby bring in lots of sunlight, while sleek side tables lend a cosy vintage finish.
One of the other bedrooms of the home comes with charming patchwork bedding that adds colour to the white room and white wrought iron bed. The bedside lamp in royal blue and bold red is a funky addition that stands out.
Stone detailing for a rustic touch and white fixtures for a modern look – that is the soothing balancing act you will find in this bathroom! Don’t miss the beach and marine life inspired decorative accents adorning the windowsill and the corner of the tub.
This soothing countryside abode with its hints of elegant rusticity, lively but sober hues, minimalistic furniture and delicate decor has stolen our hearts. Hope it has inspired you too!