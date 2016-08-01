This Family Home is Perfectly Pretty

Stone detailing for a rustic touch and white fixtures for a modern look – that is the soothing balancing act you will find in this bathroom! Don’t miss the beach and marine life inspired decorative accents adorning the windowsill and the corner of the tub.

This soothing countryside abode with its hints of elegant rusticity, lively but sober hues, minimalistic furniture and delicate decor has stolen our hearts. Hope it has inspired you too! Here is another tour for more ideas - A Duplex House That Delights.