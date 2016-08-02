The Charming Cozy Nest for Two

The stark beauty of this space lies in the naked material used, like the glass for the shower cubicle. The sleek white fixtures and pristine environs brighten up this compact space, and are a fitting contrast for the wooden floor.

This simple but charming Spanish home is a Scandinavian design delight, with a fair dose of rusticity thrown in. Take another tour if you want more inspiration though - A House of Simplicity and Splendour.