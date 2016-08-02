The Charming Cozy Nest for Two

Many modern homes in Spain are showing the trend of combining Scandinavian designs with rustic elements for a unique look and feel. Designed by the architects at Castroferro Arquitectos, the house called Piso Vilas in the beautiful Spanish port city of Vigo is one of them. It exemplifies the charm found in the lanes of Europe’s quiet towns and neighbourhoods, with its simple, contemporary yet quaint atmosphere. Natural wood, white and neutral hues and modish simplicity have joined their hands in this abode for a look and feel that you won’t forget in a hurry. Scandinavian style furnishing with cozy upholstery ensures oodles of comfort for the inhabitants, while an open layout promises sensible merging of different functional areas.
With a modest area of 700 square feet (69 square meters), this apartment is on the second floor of a building from the 1960s. It was redesigned by the architects for a young couple who fell in love with the beautiful beaches of Vigo, and wanted to make the city their home. Prior to the renovation, the residence didn’t receive much sunlight and suffered from a cramped look. So interior walls were brought down and white hues were used abundantly to enhance its openness and brightness. Fitted with modern and minimalistic accents, this home is now the perfect love nest where simplicity and class rule.
The living room has a stark Scandinavian approach that has been tempered by rustic elements like the stone wall. The beauty of this wall lies in the fact that its vision follows you around no matter where you may travel within the main hall – the dining room, the kitchen, and varied other corners. The hardwood floor hosts the sturdy but delicate looking chairs with their bulky foam seats and the plush sectional as well as a wrap around bookshelf that is low slung, allowing the stone wall and the window to take centre stage.
Sleek and glossy cabinets, spotless walls and ceiling, and a stylish kitchen island define the contemporary beauty of the white kitchen. An embedded cook top, minimalistic fixtures and chic appliances along with bright lighting make this kitchen come alive for chefs who know what they are doing!
The Nordic design wooden table with its outward flared pin-like legs and the moulded white chairs are an extension of the kitchen island. The stone wall stops where the dining table does and graces the area with a piece of charcoal art. The low slung bookshelf which originated from the living area, continues here too, and holds both books and artworks. Last but not the least; a trendy white pendant lamp engulfs the space with its cosy glow.
The same kind of stone wall that you saw in the living space comes to line one wall of the bedroom too. The first thing that catches your eye here is the Scandinavian style bed and built-in headboard that lines the wall. Paintings stand on it and lean against the stone wall, while a mattress bed sits in front.
The stark beauty of this space lies in the naked material used, like the glass for the shower cubicle. The sleek white fixtures and pristine environs brighten up this compact space, and are a fitting contrast for the wooden floor.
This simple but charming Spanish home is a Scandinavian design delight, with a fair dose of rusticity thrown in. Take another tour if you want more inspiration though - A House of Simplicity and Splendour.