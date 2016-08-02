This Dated Apartment Got A Delightful Makeover

We are in the port city of Aberdeen in Scotland today, and it is famed for its petroleum, fishing and oil industries. Besides admiring the stunning view of it busy harbour, we also got a chance to witness the inspiring makeover of a house, rendered by the talented interior designers and decorators at Saving Graces Interiors. The house was initially a dated and frumpy affair which lacked freshness, contemporary touches and appealing colours or textures. But the transformation has now equipped it with sleek and fashionable designs, pretty patterns, lively hues, and a bright new charm, which makes it a one-of-a-kind home for urban dwellers. So let’s take a closer look at how this was achieved.
The kitchen looked plain and boring before, with its dated ambiance and dark wooden accents. The old-fashioned furniture here didn’t add much to the liveliness of the space, and the appliances were stacked together with the rugged cabinets, which looked so disorganized. There was ample space though, to introduce a much more utilitarian and modern kitchen layout.
Whoa! This new U-shaped layout promises much more functionality than before, and feels so spacious and bright. We love how the designers have incorporated the light blue pastel hue to complement the sleek white cabinets and contrast the glossy black countertops. The new light-hued wooden floor has done wonders here by opening up the kitchen space visually. Modern chrome appliances have been accommodated by the counters nicely, while minimalistic fixtures ensure a contemporary look and feel. The sunny window is now shaded by a pretty printed drape which adds a hint of vibrancy to the kitchen.
The family room was spacious and airy, but needed some modern touches here and there. The furniture needed an urgent re-upholstering, and the coffee table didn’t really go well with the sofas. The floor looked bare, and so did the space above the traditional fireplace.
The revamped family room is a delight for the eyes. With different shades of mauves, purples and violets adorning the rug, the window drapes and the cushions, the ambiance of the space is simply regal yet understated. The fireplace has been painted white so that it blends better with the pastel walls and white ceiling. The plush sofas feature new and elegant upholstery, and they have been slightly rearranged to accentuate the beauty of the large bay window. The new wooden coffee table looks more solid and classy than the previous one, and complements the sofas too. A stylish round mirror now decks the space above the fireplace, and the room doesn’t look as boring as before.
Well! This looks nothing like a bedroom and is completely uninviting. The sight of past remnants, drill holes and patches is simply jarring to the eye. The pale yellow wall does nothing to improve the look of the drab floor, and the designers decided to give this space a complete overhaul.
Wow! We can’t even believe that the earlier ugly looking bedroom is now a place of bliss and comfort. It showcases a stylish minimalistic look with crisp white dominating the walls and complementing the elegant floor. The room looks spacious and bright, owing to the adequate natural light filtering through its pretty windows. Dashes of bold red break the monotony of white through the floral curtains and the peppy cushion on the plush white bed.
The living room was in state of transformation, as the designers decided to bring in some fashionable structural additions for a more appealing atmosphere. We can’t wait to see what they came up with!
This living room looks straight out of the pages of a home decor magazine. The structural addition you saw just now is essentially a room divider of sorts, which houses the modern fireplace and acts as a shelving unit too. Pastels and bright white hues have been used abundantly in this space to generously reflect the sunlight coming through the windows. The sleek white sideboard and the mirror above it helps in jazzing up the scene, while the bright leaf green couches add a vibrant touch to the decor. The sleek low-lying coffee table and the plush white rug integrate the elements nicely and make this space ideal for relaxation and entertainment.
The transformation of this Scottish home truly inspires awe with its chirpy colours, sleek and chic designs, doses of cosiness, and elegant simplicity. For more ideas, check out another before and after story - A Dated Home Gets Dreamy.