This Dated Apartment Got A Delightful Makeover

This living room looks straight out of the pages of a home decor magazine. The structural addition you saw just now is essentially a room divider of sorts, which houses the modern fireplace and acts as a shelving unit too. Pastels and bright white hues have been used abundantly in this space to generously reflect the sunlight coming through the windows. The sleek white sideboard and the mirror above it helps in jazzing up the scene, while the bright leaf green couches add a vibrant touch to the decor. The sleek low-lying coffee table and the plush white rug integrate the elements nicely and make this space ideal for relaxation and entertainment.

The transformation of this Scottish home truly inspires awe with its chirpy colours, sleek and chic designs, doses of cosiness, and elegant simplicity.