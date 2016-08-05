The Modern Magical Farmhouse

This doesn't look like an ordinary farmhouse, in fact it looks like a modern home that we would find in any slick and stylish city neighborhood.

The designers have gone for a neutral and chic facade, which features white plastered walls, stone elements as well as wooden panels. These complement the use of glass throughout as well, which also creates a subtle transition between the interior and exterior spaces. These elements all come together in perfect harmony yet contrast with the more rustic stone paving in front of the home as well as the extensive and lush flower beds.

This is the perfect blend of modern style with natural beauty.