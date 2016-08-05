The Modern Magical Farmhouse

Today we will visit New Dehi in India, where architects Monica Khanna Designs created a modern and whimsical take on the old farmhouse concept.
Nicknamed Juanapur Farmhouse, the designers have explained, ’This modern farmhouse style is an updated contemporary take on the much-loved quintessential country look. It is a perfect mix of farmhouse and a chic stylish look. Mixing contemporary with rustic has created this modern farmhouse. This style is an uncluttered but inviting look. Simplistic but with dramatic focal points is the epitome of this updated style.’
Let's go explore!
This doesn't look like an ordinary farmhouse, in fact it looks like a modern home that we would find in any slick and stylish city neighborhood.
The designers have gone for a neutral and chic facade, which features white plastered walls, stone elements as well as wooden panels. These complement the use of glass throughout as well, which also creates a subtle transition between the interior and exterior spaces. These elements all come together in perfect harmony yet contrast with the more rustic stone paving in front of the home as well as the extensive and lush flower beds.
This is the perfect blend of modern style with natural beauty.
One of our favorite elements of this home is the stone entrance, which looks like we are entering the secret garden. The brown stone wall and the large wooden door introduces that traditional farmhouse look and feel, working beautifully with the lavish garden around it.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to set the right tone. For a farmhouse, the designers hit the nail on the head with this entrance.
As we enter the interior, we must explain that this modern farmhouse is packed with charming decor items and accessories. This is not a minimalist space but exudes personality.
In this little living room nook, we can see how traditional elements such as the old leather armchair, the books and even the traditional teapot, cup and saucer bring a sense of history and tradition to the space. This is offset by the modern windows and blinds, which bring an abundance of natural light to the space.
The artwork on the walls as well as the little lamps scattered throughout bring character, charm, ambiance and of course, light to this cozy living area.
Every home needs to be a little haven where the family can escape from the rest of the world and a farmhouse is no different. In fact, in this home the designers have chosen to include a little spa area where the members of the home can receive massages, meditate under the stars or just enjoy some peace and quiet.
The large glass windows allow for sunshine to stream into this space, naturally warming it up. This is a wonderful tip for any modern home as it means less money is spent on artificial light and artificial heating. It also makes for a very tranquil, warm and inviting space.
The little touches here and there, including the flower petals, enhance this room. Wouldn't you want a spa like this in your home?
This space allows traditional farmhouse elements to collide with features of a modern home. A flat screen television allows for entertainment for the whole family, while the decor, accessories and furniture in this space retain the charm and personality of a farmhouse. Even the ceiling fan has been carefully considered.
The designers opted for neutral colours in this space, which creates a warm and earthy look and feel. There is a lot of wood used, which brings in more natural and rustic tones. A touch of personality and colour is introduced in the form of a red rug and some red cushions as well as the artwork and pot plants spread throughout.
If we head into the bathroom, we can see just how much fun the designers had with the creativity and innovation in this space.
For starters, this is no ordinary sink! The granite column extends up to a bathroom mirror, which is a piece of artwork in itself. An olive green is introduced throughout, enhancing the marble floors and wooden finishes.
There is a lot of glass in this space too. The large glass windows allow for a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces while the large glass mirrors used throughout the bathroom visually expand this space, making it that much more dynamic.
A garden is a very important element when it comes to a home, especially a farmhouse!
A well -organized garden space can completely enhance the look and feel of a piece of architecture, as we can see in this image. Carefully arrange your flowerbeds, trees and plants so that they visually expand your exterior space. Use little pebbles or stones to add a rustic touch, contrasting with the greenery.
Remember that you can be creative too! Add some colourful pots and a vertical garden here or there.
If you don't have green fingers or aren't sure where to start, consult a gardening specialist. They will help you make the most of every square inch available in your property.
We end our tour looking at how modern and magnificent the farmhouse looks from the outside, especially in the evening. The large glass doors and windows allows the residents to feel like they are outside and apart of nature no matter what the weather is doing.
We can also see that the designers have spent as much time on the exterior of the home as they have on the interior. These two designs work together flawlessly, resulting in a detailed home packed with charm and style.
This is a magic farmhouse that seems to hold all sorts of possibilities!