This Lacklustre Apartment Tranforms with Style

South Korean architect professionals Design Mellow know how to take tired dated home and transform it with cutting-edge design into a home anyone proud to live in.
The wonderful final result is an apartment that features interesting textures, ultramodern furnishing and brilliant lighting. Let's take a tour and see the changes.
The entrance hall to the old home was very boring, run down and depressing. While large glass doors and windows allow for natural light to filter into this space, the windows are very old-fashioned.
The colours are washed out and faded, which doesn't make for a very warm or inviting space. The dull white walls and door make it look like you'll be entering a cupboard rather than a home!
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home. Make it count!
Have a look at these tips for giving your entrance some wow factor.
If we head inside the home, we can see how the colours do nothing for the interior. The space is dull and lifeless.
While wallpaper can bring some gorgeous design elements to the home, this wallpaper is very old-fashioned and boring. The dots and faded colour make for a very lifeless space.
The family who lived in this home have also stuck stickers all over the glass sliding door, creating a very cheap, tacky and disorganized looking space.
If we head into the kitchen, we can see how old-fashioned this home is. The kitchen is perfectly functional, but it isn't the heart of the home like we would prefer!
The lighting in this space is also very bright and unattractive. While lighting should be functional, it should also add ambiance and atmosphere to a kitchen. You want to feel cozy and warm in the kitchen, where the family can share stories about their days or drink hot mugs of cocoa.
The light wooden floors and outdated white cupboards and cabinets make for a very bland kitchen area.
We can see how the living space of this home lacks soul or charm. The lighting is also just too much for this space, overwhelming it. No one would feel comfortable relaxing here! You would feel like you are under a spotlight!
The walls are need in a fresh coat of paint, while the the old glass sliding doors need to be replaced. This space also needs brand new furniture to modernizing the home.
The living room has been completely transformed!
The floors are replaced with modern wooden floors that are chic and stylish. The furniture has been renewed, bringing a minimalist yet trendy look and feel to the home. Don't you love the functional and stylish L-shaped sofa that fits perfectly into the corner of the room?
The large glass and windows have been replaced with modern versions, instantly transforming this into a more homely and stylish space.
The lighting has been changed as well. The designers have installed soft lighting panels in the ceiling, which create ambiance and atmosphere throughout. You could also add lamps throughout a living space to achieve the same look and feel.
The designers utilized smart storage solutions throughout the home, creating a far more organized space. This allows for that minimalist design we saw in the living area.
Smart storage solutions ensure that all personal items are kept neatly out of sight. This keeps the rooms free from clutter and chaos.
Minimalism ensures that only the most functional and necessary items are on display throughout!
Have a look at these alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.
We can see that the rooms have come to life with far more stylish colors!
In this room, a darker blue shade contrasts beautifully with the white walls and light wooden floors.
Lighting has also been transformed in the home, where the designers have installed modern and funky lights in the ceiling. This home already looks so much warmer and more charming thanks to more strategic lighting.
The kitchen has opened up onto the living space, creating an open plan and social space that is far more interactive and warm than the previous design.
The warm wooden flooring from the living space creates a far more entrancing and cozy space, while the white kitchen and sleek silver appliances makes for a very stylish cooking area. Don't you love the little breakfast bar, which creates a modern spot where the family can share breakfasts and cups of coffee?
The white kitchen cabinets and shelves create a perfect space for storing any unnecessary items neatly out of sight. This makes the kitchen that much more organized and stylish!
The entrance to the home is warm and welcoming!
The grey walls work in harmony with the light wooden floors and white door. A gorgeous yet subtle piece of artwork on the wall adds that touch of personality and charm. It almost looks like a child has painted this heart, which creates such a special look and feel.
The welcome mat is the finishing touch – a great design tip for any home!