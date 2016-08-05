This Lacklustre Apartment Tranforms with Style

The entrance hall to the old home was very boring, run down and depressing. While large glass doors and windows allow for natural light to filter into this space, the windows are very old-fashioned.

The colours are washed out and faded, which doesn't make for a very warm or inviting space. The dull white walls and door make it look like you'll be entering a cupboard rather than a home!

Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home. Make it count!

Have a look at these tips for giving your entrance some wow factor.