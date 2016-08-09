7 Ideas for a Warm Inviting Home

“Flow” is that essential but elusive design concept that can make or break your style. If a home flows then transition spaces between rooms seem to melt away. Everything in a home with flow feels unified and harmonious. Flow can be hard to achieve because it requires big-picture thinking. Every design element needs to work towards flow, but if you focus too much on similarities the whole design can feel boring.

Japanese architect Arai Chongwen has mastered flow with this romantic Japanese home. The interior and exterior spaces in the home flow together, creating some stunning courtyards that can be enjoyed from the living room. All of the space of the home are united by warm and natural style elements. It feels romantic and private despite being an open-concept with ample outdoor space. Let's take a look at what makes this space exceptional.