A Tacky Apartment gets a Terrific Makeover

South Korean professionals Design Breathe will be showing us quite an incredible project today. A claustrophobic, cramped, crowded and old-fashioned home completely transformed into a stylish, trendy, homely and minimalist space that oozes warmth and comfort.
With new furniture, little touches here and there and letting natural light stream in, the renovation is a breathe of fresh air to revitalize and re-energize the space.
Perhaps by exploring this home, you'll find some quick tips for sprucing up your own apartment!
The bedroom in the previous home did not have any style or organization. There is a mismatch of colors as well as personal items all over the place. The pillows and linen are scattered on the bed – you can't really even tell where the bed is underneath all of the chaos!
Your bedroom is meant to be a haven, where you can feel relaxed and peaceful. This is a room where you would battle to feel rested or relaxed, it's way too busy!
The bathroom looks like it comes out of the seventies!
The wall tiles are an awful yellow color. The pink finishes throughout this space don't do anything to enhance them!
The bathroom features are also very old-fashioned, while the resident's personal items are cluttered all over the bathroom shelf. This space looks very small, dark and dingy.
The kitchen space is just as small and cramped as the bathroom, with cutlery, crockery and condiments scattered all of the counter tops. This space doesn't look very hygienic or organized – could you imagine trying to cook in this space?
The colours in this space are also very dull and dreary. The old-fashioned cabinets and the tatty white tiled walls make for a very unattractive kitchen space. So much for this being the heart and soul of the home!
The home has been completely shelled and transformed. The white walls work with the light wooden floors to create a very minimalist look and feel.
The white furniture and trendy ceiling lights add a very modern and trendy look and feel to the space.
Above the dining room table, we can see that the designers have added a shelf on the wall. This allows for a few personal items such as bottles of wine to be put on display, while still creating a very neat and organized space.
A subtle piece of artwork adds life and color to this space, while the large glass windows and doors extend the living area out onto the balcony space. This creates extra space for an exercise machine! It also allows natural light and ventilation to flow through the home.
The kitchen has been completely transformed as the designers have completely opened the space up, integrating the dining room, kitchen and living room.
The appliances have all been replaced in the kitchen with sleek and modern versions that are technologically savvy and convenient. This adds a very chic and modern touch to this area of the home!
The tiles have also been replaced with new white tiles that are far more stylish than the previous ones!
You'll also notice that there is no longer chaos in the kitchen. Cutlery, crockery and glassware has been stored neatly out of sight thanks to the investment in good storage solutions.
Even though the bathroom is small, the designers managed to completely transform it. This is due to their installation of smart storage solutions, just like we saw in the kitchen!
The shelves installed in the bathroom ensures that items like towels and soaps can be stored neatly away. Other personal items such as toothpastes and make-up have been stored out of sight, creating a minimalist, hygienic and clean bathroom.
The designers reworked the colour-scheme, opting for grey and white that is far more modern and complementary.
The designers have ensured that there is a constant connection to the outdoor spaces, even though this apartment isn't on the ground level. Sliding doors fold back to integrate the interior and the exterior balcony, immediately opening up the living space.
Don't you love the panoramic views from this spot?
We started off in the bedroom and we end off in the bedroom!
The designers have completely reorganized this space, ensuring that the colours work in harmony with one another. The designers have gone for grey and white, just like we saw in the bathroom. These colours work beautifully with the light wooden furniture, white walls and natural light, which streams into this space.
A touch of personality has been included in the form of the cushions on the bed! While we want to keep the bedroom neat and tidy from clutter and chaos, it's okay to add a little touch of charm to the room. It is your haven after all!