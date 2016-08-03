A Tacky Apartment gets a Terrific Makeover

South Korean professionals Design Breathe will be showing us quite an incredible project today. A claustrophobic, cramped, crowded and old-fashioned home completely transformed into a stylish, trendy, homely and minimalist space that oozes warmth and comfort.

With new furniture, little touches here and there and letting natural light stream in, the renovation is a breathe of fresh air to revitalize and re-energize the space.

Perhaps by exploring this home, you'll find some quick tips for sprucing up your own apartment!