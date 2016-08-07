This Simple Home Is Sensational Inside

From the front of the home we can see what a neat little package the home is with its gable roof and and white walls.

Don't you love the little rustic touch in the form of the stone wall that surrounds the perimeter of the home? This is a unique little twist on the white picket fence concept!

The front door is very welcoming and entrancing, with the dark tones complementing the white wall around it. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home. You want it to look stylish, sleek and inviting.

On the right, we can see a little terrace space where the family can enjoy the outdoors. This is a great addition to any modern home!