This Simple Home Is Sensational Inside

Designed by architect professionals Fingerhaus, today's home is every family's dream home. All that's missing is the white picket fence!
Located in Frankenberg, Germany, this is a home that brings together sophistication and simplicity. It merges the contemporary with the traditional.
Today we will see how great architecture can truly blend comfort with class.
This image shows us how traditional and subtle yet striking this family home is.
The home expands over two stories, but the second stories seems to be encased in the roof, almost like a loft design.
The designers have gone for subtle and neutral colours, including white and grey, which is very modern and sleek. These tones complement the lush greenery that surrounds this home.
We can also see lots of windows and doors throughout the facade, including in the roof. This allows sunlight and ventilation to flow through the home, connecting the interior to the exterior spaces.
From the front of the home we can see what a neat little package the home is with its gable roof and and white walls.
Don't you love the little rustic touch in the form of the stone wall that surrounds the perimeter of the home? This is a unique little twist on the white picket fence concept!
The front door is very welcoming and entrancing, with the dark tones complementing the white wall around it. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home. You want it to look stylish, sleek and inviting.
On the right, we can see a little terrace space where the family can enjoy the outdoors. This is a great addition to any modern home!
If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers stuck to the same neutral tones. Don't you love the light wooden floors, light wooden kitchen furniture and the white walls?
A touch of colour is added in the form of the blue curtains, which offer the family privacy while still allowing light to stream into the interior spaces.
The kitchen and the dining room flow into one another, creating a very interactive and social space for the family. A kitchen island subtly separates the kitchen from the dining room, however, while adding an extra surface for preparing food. A kitchen island is a wonderful addition to any family home as it also provides more storage space so that kitchen items can be stored neatly out of sight.
Do you notice how clean and clear the counter tops are in this kitchen, resulting in a very welcoming space?
We can see how the dining room and kitchen also flows into the living room, creating an open plan design that makes the home look that much more spacious.
We can also see that the designers used warm colours throughout, pairing the light wooden features with chocolate brown tones. The home is very cozy and homely thanks to the colour scheme.
You'll also notice that the decor items have been chosen very strategically and they certainly don't overwhelm this space. A bowl of fruit and a pot plant naturally brightens up the rooms while remaining subtle and keeping this room minimalist.
The living room is very sophisticated with its sleek linen L-shaped sofa. This is the perfect spot for entertaining friends or guests.
The designers have added patterned cushions to the sofa, allowing for a little bit of personality and style to creep in.
In this image, we can also see what a big role natural light plays in the home. The large glass windows and doors allow for sunlight to stream in. This opens up the entire living space and makes for a very warm and charming home.
Tip: Add skylights to your ceiling for extra natural light!
The light wooden floors in the bedroom work in harmony with the light walls, creating a very serene space that is tranquil, peaceful and rejuvenating.
The designers added some colour in the form of the linen, but it's very understated. Don't you just want to curl up in this bed and have a nap right now? The bedroom just oozes comfort and serenity.
You'll notice again that there aren't too many personal items or decor items littering this space. The designers have gone for a simple and minimalist approach.
We have to take you past the curved wooden stairs to show you how a functional element in a home can also double up as a design element. Don't you love how this staircase brings some warm and rich tones to the entrance hall?
The minimalist bathroom is where we end off the tour, displaying just how gorgeous simple can truly be.
The designers have installed very modern features in the bathroom, creating a very sophisticated space. These become the focal point of the bathroom so that it needs very little else in terms of decor and design.
The neutral grey tiles and wooden finishes warm this space up and make it that much more pleasant. Wouldn't you feel like a new person everyday after relaxing in this gorgeous tub for ten minutes?
This is a home that truly is a house of any family's dreams.