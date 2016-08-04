This Neglected Home Get A Stunning Renovation

The quaint and charming suburb of Borehamwood near London has caught our attention today with the inspiring renovation project of this once old and decrepit home. Prior to the makeover, the 1950s-era house was lying in a shabby state which called out for care and modern touches. The surrounding area was also unkempt and spoke of neglect. But thanks to the efforts of the home builders at Progressive Design London, the old mansion has undergone a two storey rear extension, loft conversion and outbuilding to emerge as a delightful three bedroom villa. Besides a neat and verdant backyard, the abode comes with contemporary and practical interiors, and simple but elegant designs. Open plan living and sensible decor have made it a joy to live in.
This was the state of the property before the renovation work had begun. The garden was overgrown and uncared for. Both the plumbing and the electrical connection of the place were in a dangerous condition and also the floors were uneven. Thus, a thorough renovation was urgently required.
Just after the renovation work had begun, there was a sudden fire breakout either because of the malfunctioning electrical lines or something else. However, there was nothing much to worry about, as things came under control soon.
The view of the rear exterior of the house is perfect as per the design styles of the 20th century, with the slanting roofs, the loft extension and the bi-folding doors. However, the entire style has been upgraded to that of the 21st century now. A low maintenance lawn along with modern timber fencing has been introduced to give kids the space to play while the adults enjoy sunbathing in privacy.
The modern outhouse with scope of extra storage, the levelled garden with new turfs, and neat flowerbeds will surely add a burst of life to the newly renovated house. Straight and simple lines keep things minimalistic and utilitarian here.
The neutral colour scheme of muted greys and soft whites make the kitchen a stylish and elegant space. This particular colour combination along with the open layout gives the kitchen a practical look and integrates it nicely with the living area. The pale timber floorboards, the glossy white countertop, the chic high chairs, and modish appliances make the kitchen ideal for cooking up a storm!
The living area of the house is an extension of the kitchen, and is highlighted by the large glass doors it enjoys. It also follows the same design sequence and colour palette that you saw in the kitchen, for uniformity. The recessed lights which are evenly distributed across the ceiling ensure that the family members along with guests enjoy cozy evenings here, while the floor-to-ceiling patio doors allow ample natural light to flood the area. The stone panel adorning the wall housing the television is a quaint and rustic touch, which balances the modern feel of the furniture here. And fresh floral arrangements simply liven up the space with a dash of nature.
The bathroom is the perfect example of classic design in sophisticated grey and white. The 1970s inspired patterns on the floor tiles add to the uniqueness of the space, while sleek and modern sanitary wares ensure the streamlined look. A mirror cabinet and unit under the sink take care of storage in this small but tidy bathroom, which gets ample sunlight and air through the large window.
The words most suitable for describing the renovated bedroom are simple, effective, sleek, and streamlined. The best thing about the bedroom is that, it has a minimalistic design scheme yet highly functional aspects like floor to ceiling wardrobes to control clutter. The lively printed bedspread adds a vibrant touch to this wood, white and beige space, while trendy ceiling lights ensure a soothing atmosphere.
The intelligent renovation and extension of this property has left us in awe. Hope it has inspired you too.