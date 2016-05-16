The cottage-style house with majestic appeal

Rich, royal blues set a majestic tone, while ruffled edged add a hint of historical influence. In the corner, a mirror and shelf evoke the image of a dainty vanity. Perhaps the boldest statement in the room comes from the eye-catching ceiling lights, whose golden strands cascade in a spiral pattern towards the floor, framing the bed in a highly unexpected (and playful) way!

If you're feeling inspired by these dynamic bedroom lights, you may want to check out homify's community of lighting specialists.