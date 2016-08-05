A Charming Makeover for This Country Home

The complete transformation of an old property is not usually an easy task. And it becomes way more difficult when you have to make a dreary old home retain its classic good looks and country charm, despite the incorporation of a more practical feel. But the talented architects from AA S. C. Anatol Kuczynski Anna Kuczynska in the sprawling Polish capital of Warszawa managed to accomplish this task with élan. Przebudowa stodoły was a quaint but ageing property surrounded by lush greenery, and needed a contemporary revamp which could keep its rustic beauty intact. Fortunately, the house after the makeover is fitted with modern yet vintage accents and enjoys a fairytale aura!