A Charming Makeover for This Country Home

The complete transformation of an old property is not usually an easy task. And it becomes way more difficult when you have to make a dreary old home retain its classic good looks and country charm, despite the incorporation of a more practical feel. But the talented architects from AA S. C. Anatol Kuczynski Anna Kuczynska in the sprawling Polish capital of Warszawa managed to accomplish this task with élan. Przebudowa stodoły was a quaint but ageing property surrounded by lush greenery, and needed a contemporary revamp which could keep its rustic beauty intact. Fortunately, the house after the makeover is fitted with modern yet vintage accents and enjoys a fairytale aura!
The home needed a lot of maintenance as it had sunk into neglect with the surrounding greenery almost taking over it. The exterior walls were dirty, dilapidated and showed the ravages of time clearly.
The home now wears a well tamed look, thanks to a cleanup that has brought out its refined country appeal. Also, the replacement of the old shingles, the revamped stone walls, fresh paint, and refurbished doors make this home a charming and appealing countryside nest for those who wish to connect with nature. Neatly manicured lawns and properly trimmed plants enhance the streamlined look of the abode furthermore.
The home had no real backyard to speak of – only the unsightly rear view of the ageing wooden structure and overgrown grass.
Now, a sunny and airy backyard has been designed with the help of an expansive patio with shade and a sun room. Neat steps lead from the patio to the lush lawns, while solid wooden beams augment the quaint rustic feel of the property.
The patio now flaunts a dining station that has been done up with woven wicker furniture, and a breathtaking view of the river that flows quietly beside the house. Towering trees nearby provide ample shade and coolness on lazy sunny days, when the family enjoys hearty outdoor meals.
Earlier, the view of the façade was a damper on one’s spirits. With moss ruling almost every nook and cranny, the sight of the home was anything but pleasing. Yet, during the transformation, the architects had to keep the neighbourhood in perspective and keep the original charm of the property alive, but clean things up.
The quirky red door with its phone booth like look is a post war style addition that gives the entrance a whole new lease of life. The Dutch door within maintains the home’s privacy nicely.
The exposed beams and the original structure has been kept intact inside, while everything has been given a splash of pristine white for a more urban look. The hardwood flooring and the simple but cozy furnishing also create a comfortable look.
The crumbling walls in this corner of the home were quite a challenge to work on, with rubble everywhere and fixtures that looked ready to fall off any time.
The revamped kitchen features a modern industrial chic look with large windows that bring in plenty of natural light during the day. They also let you soak in the beauty of nature effortlessly, while the sleek countertop and quaint pots of herbs add to the cottage-like charm of the space.
The whitewashed brick finish wall and the simple classic chairs with the farmhouse style table in wood and metal create a dramatic cottage look for the dining space. Sleek floating shelves hold the crockery, keep clutter at bay, and contribute to the overall minimalistic yet vintage appeal of the area.
The bedroom promises sweet dreams with its white plush furnishings and the comfortable looking bed. The unique headboard is essentially a rod that holds a pair of fluffy cushions for cozy backrest. The simple side tables and dresser on the right cater to storage and contribute to the old world charm of the bedroom.
This transformed country home in Poland is a rustic yet modern delight, which upholds the appeal of bygone days without compromising on practical ease and functionality.