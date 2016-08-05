Amazed: This Old Apartment Gets Transformed

A complete transformation project is always exciting – be it for a compact home or a sprawling bungalow. And today, we are here to witness the transformation of a derelict and shabby apartment that seemed stuck in a time warp in the affluent Maida Vale suburb in West London, until the architects from Jonathan Clark Architects decided to gift it a modern and fluid design where spaces merge into one another for a wholesome scheme and a stunning look. The revamped apartment is a cozy and stylish space with contemporary furnishing, elegant accents, and tasteful colours which exude minimalistic splendour. So let’s take a closer look now to know more.
The look of this dilapidated apartment made it seem like it was stuck in a time travel machine that had lost its batteries! The space was derelict to say the least, and solid structures stood in the way of fluid transition of spaces for practical living in such compact quarters. The architects were in the process of opening up the space both literally and visually, so that they could work on a clean slate and introduce an urban appeal.
The new layout of the space now ensures that there is room for everything and everyone. The segregation of the interiors as well as the new perspective that focuses on the main hall keeps things interesting and practical. The use of white doors and glass makes the rooms seem larger than they actually are.
The varied spaces of this home now flow in and out of each other, even as the basic privacy factor is kept intact. This is quite a feat considering the size of the home. Yet, with the use of glass partitions and solid wooden fixtures to hold them, the architects have not only managed to cordon off the spaces, but also draw the eye towards the height of the home – which is a strength for this apartment. Homely designs with the help of retro chairs, linear couches and a smattering of artworks at eye level make it all seem welcoming.
The varied areas of the home now interact with each other, as the designers and architects have managed to mirror the material used in each of the areas – like wood – to magnify the effect and make it seem like a wholesome design effort. This side board in the alcove with the abstract painting shows expert space management too.
The use of trendy mosaic tiles in aqua shades with white lighting gives this bathroom a pretty appeal that is also soothing. The use of white fixtures and long mirrors in this design scheme also make for a balanced and spacious look.
It is inspiring how this once shabby and utterly neglected apartment reached the heights of contemporary design magic with the use of the right accents, hues, and clever space management. Check out another makeover story here - Wood Wonderfully Transforms This Apartment.