This Home Beautifully Blends Old and New

From the outside, we can already see that this is no ordinary home. The structure is triangular, with the sides meeting at a sharp point at the top of the house. This is very edgy and modern!

The designers opted for a neutral and sleek white and grey facade, which is further complemented by the glass elements. The glass elements also allow for a transparency between the interior and the exterior.

On the bottom level, we can see a large sheltered terrace area, where the family can enjoy being outside and close to the garden. And what a garden it is! The property that the architects had to work with is large, lush and beautiful.

On the right side of the house, we come across a stone facade and start to get a sense of the integration of the traditional with the modern.