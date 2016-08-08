This Home Beautifully Blends Old and New

Today we are going to visit the Netherlands, where architects Jules Swijsen designed a family home that is understated yet exquisite.
This is a house that combines the old with the new, sharp geometric lines with beautiful arches, modern and contemporary twists with the traditional and the functional with the fabulous. This is the perfect balance between some of the best architectural elements in the world.
Let us travel to Loenen aan de Vecht to find out more!
From the outside, we can already see that this is no ordinary home. The structure is triangular, with the sides meeting at a sharp point at the top of the house. This is very edgy and modern!
The designers opted for a neutral and sleek white and grey facade, which is further complemented by the glass elements. The glass elements also allow for a transparency between the interior and the exterior.
On the bottom level, we can see a large sheltered terrace area, where the family can enjoy being outside and close to the garden. And what a garden it is! The property that the architects had to work with is large, lush and beautiful.
On the right side of the house, we come across a stone facade and start to get a sense of the integration of the traditional with the modern.
If we look at this space a little closer, we can see how beautiful this section of the exterior is. A stone facade is offset by a charcoal black roof, which features skylights.
The arched windows are the focal point however, bringing charm and tradition to the home. The white window frames create a very classic and homely look and feel.
We can see how the right-hand section of the home contrasts beautifully with the left-hand side, where the old and the new meet to create a stunning visual effect.
If we make our way inside this home, we can see that this theme persists.
The staircase features a stone wall that is raw and rugged, bringing a rustic touch to the interior. Perpendicular to the rustic walls is a glass sheet that runs across the front of the staircase. This is very chic and stylish! The two materials complement each other, creating a very dramatic look.
The glass sheet or door is functional too! It ensures no children can get to the stairs, keeping them safe in the upstairs space.
In this image, we can see what a big role natural light plays.
Skylights are interspersed throughout the interior, ensuring that natural sunlight flows in throughout the day. The arched windows also play a big role. These arched designs add a very personal twist to the functional purpose of them.
We can also see how rustic wooden beams contrast beautifully with the very modern and sleek white walls. The designers have made sure that this tension between contemporary and traditional persists throughout the home.
If we head into the hallway, we can the strong connection between the interior and the exterior as well as the touch of rustic charm.
The two levels of the home are wide open here, further emphasized by the long glass window that extends from floor to ceiling. This creates a feeling of being outside, while remaining in the comfort of the indoors.
On the left, we come across a stone wall that is interspersed with the arched windows that we've seen throughout the exterior. This creates a very charming and homely hallway.
If we head into the kitchen and the living space, we see the open plan design. Arched doorways connect the spaces, adding detail and design to the interior.
The kitchen is very spacious, featuring rustic ceiling beams and a very modern and sleek U-shaped kitchen island. The dominant colours in the kitchen are black and silver, which makes this a very appealing cooking area. Don't you love the marble counter tops?
The kitchen island is a wonderful addition to the space, slightly separating it from the rest of the home. It also serves as an extra surface area where food can be prepared.
On the outside of the kitchen island, we come across some bar stools, which show that the area can also be used for more casual dining or interacting over a cup of coffee.
We end off our tour looking at the home from this angle, where we can see how from this side the home looks very traditional, almost like a big country house. This is dramatically different to the impression that we got from the front of the home.
This is a wonderful example of how the old and the new can connect and complement each other – a design tip most people won't know about. Integrating the traditional with the contemporary can create the most stylish and appealing architectural structure.
From this angle, we can also see what a big role the surrounds play in the design of a home. The architects need to work with the nature available to them, creating a cutting-edge home that is homely yet stylish.
