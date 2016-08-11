6 Simple designs for a dramatic dining room

If you're lucky enough to have a brick wall, a radiator, or exposed wiring or piping in your dining room then you already have a touch of industrial design. This style has become very popular for the dining area, and it is easy to add recycled pieces that are industrial yourself. Visit a scrapyard or a thrift store and pick up anything that looks like it belongs in a factory or machine. Glass pieces are excellent for making unique lighting, and all sorts of metal bits can be plates and cups (just make sure they're smooth and safe to eat off!).

The industrial style can be daunting for some, so consider consulting with an interior designer if you don't know where to start or want some professional help.