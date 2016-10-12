The Family Home with Every Luxury

The interior designers made some amazing lighting choices for this home and they didn't forget the bar. That huge golden fixture feels simply opulent. Again, romantically dark wood has made this light even more splendid. With all of this darkness you might miss the huge sculpture on the left, but once you see that Buddhist-inspired head you'll fawn over the grand tone it lends to the space. The bar is a show-stopper too, with its finely grained back-splash and contemporary pot-lights. It has room for any kind of beverage your guests could desire and floating shelves to show off your collection.

Looking for some extravagant lighting for your own home? At homify we have tons to choose from, all right here.